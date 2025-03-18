The latest tourism figures show another jump in Blackpool's visitor numbers with the annual total now reaching 21.57 million.

The figure for 2023 represents a six per cent increase compared to 2022 when the total was 20.3 million.

Visitors have flocked to Blackpool | VisitBlackpool

It has been calculated as part of the STEAM economic research, carried out independently which measures indicators including attendance at events, visitor attraction numbers and occupancy levels at hotels.

The data, which has just been released for 2023 also shows the value of Blackpool’s tourism industry remained stable at £1.98bn with the resort accounting for 32 per cent of the value of Lancashire’s total visitor economy.

The total number of full-time tourism and hospitality jobs supported in Blackpool has grown to 23,419 – a 5.3 per cent increase on the previous year.

Crowds enjoy Blackpool Airshow | National World/Daniel Martino

Blackpool Council leader Coun Lynn Williams said: “It is very encouraging that the 2023 annual STEAM report shows an increase in visitor numbers, while the economic impact of tourism remains steady.

"Blackpool welcomed large crowds thanks to a diverse programme of major events, the launch of new attractions, a two-month extension of the autumn Illuminations season, and the expansion of the hugely successful Christmas By The Sea village.

"All of these factors, combined with strong partnerships and impactful marketing, reinforce our commitment to keeping Blackpool as the UK’s most visited seaside resort and firmly establishing it as a thriving year-round destination.”

The council's own tourism performance data, revealed in December, showed footfall on the Promenade increased last summer.

Data collected by tracking mobile phones showed footfall on the Promenade was up during June, July and August in 2024 compared to 2023. It was up by nine per cent in June, 41 per cent in July and 24 per cent in August. It rose to around five million at the start of June, peaked at 6.8 million in July and dropped back to just under six million in August.

Blackpool's free events programme and investment in new attractions has been cited as driving up visitor numbers.

In 2023, the Illuminations Switch-On returned to the Promenade for the first time in three years with singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor pulling the famous switch.

A multi-media marketing campaign featured 'resort ambassador' Nigel C Gull, a seagull puppet voiced by actor and comedian Johnny Vegas.

Other investment in 2023 include the £2.3m Gruffalo & Friends Clubhouse on the Promenade, the return of Valhalla at Pleasure Beach Resort following a £4m transformation, and the opening of Blackpool Zoo’s £1.5m big cat facility.