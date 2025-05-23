Adrenaline junkies are in for a treat as late night riding returns to Pleasure Beach Resort for the spring bank holiday weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Blackpool attraction is set to open into the evening tomorrow for its second Twilight Thrills event of the year, meaning visitors can enjoy 11 hours of rides until 9pm.

There will be Nickelodeon character shows from 4pm, which will include Nickelodeon favourites including SpongeBob SquarePants and friends, and the PAW Patrol Pups. A DJ and dancers will be performing in the park’s FY4 area, alongside spectacular fountain shows every 30 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amanda Thompson, CEO of Pleasure Beach Resort, said: “A long weekend calls for extra hours of fun, and we’re providing just that. The spring bank holiday officially marks the start of the summer season and what better way to spend it than with 11 hours of thrills and excitement."

Extra dates

There will be three more Twilight Thrills events this year, on August 9, 16 and 27 Each event will have live entertainment. Pleasure Beach will also open even later on July 6 and 26 and August 2 and 23 for its Late Night Riding & Fireworks events, with rides opening into the night and firework displays starting at 10pm – that’s a total of eight more late night riding opportunities.

Late Night Riding at Pleasure Beach Resort | PBR

Earlier in the year, Pleasure Beach Resort revealed it will offer discounted afternoon tickets for the first time. From 1.30pm onwards, the cost of an eTicket will reduce in price every hour until 3.30pm.

On Twilight Thrills and Late Night Riding days, guests could potentially enjoy six and a half hours of riding for the discounted rate. Park bosses said the move would allow people more flexibility to visit later in the day, allowing them to incorporate a trip to Pleasure Beach as part of a wider day out, for less.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pleasure Beach also announced earlier this week that it has introduced a Non-Rider eTicket, which means on days with late night events, guests who purchase that ticket could not only enjoy the exisiting beneffits of the pass, but also 11 hours of entertainment for £25.00.

Guests can book the best prices online in advance at www.pleasurebeachresort.com .