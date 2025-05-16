Pleasure Beach Resort in Blackpool has become the only major UK theme park to buck the industry standard and introduce Non Rider eTickets, for the first time in six years.

The Lancashire attraction stopped offering Non Rider tickets back in 2019 in line with the wider industry. Much like its UK counterparts including Alton Towers, Drayton Manor, Thorpe Park, Chessington World of Adventures and Paultons Park, it has operated a pay one price model allowing guests to enjoy unlimited riding.

But now, in response to guest feedback, Pleasure Beach has introduced a new Non Rider eTicket, and is the only major UK theme park to do so.

How much?

Non Rider eTickets will cost £25 and come loaded with £5 of ‘Pleasure Beach Pounds’, which can then be redeemed against food and drink on the park. The ticket also includes unlimited riding on Pleasure Beach Express, and entry to the Chinese Puzzle Maze and Bradley and Bella’s Learning Garden.

What do you get?

Ticket holders will also be able to meet and take photos with Pleasure Beach’s live-action characters, including the PAW Patrol pups, the gang from SpongeBob SquarePants, and recent BAFTA-winners Wallace and Gromit. Anyone visiting the park between July 10 and September 13 can also enjoy a free matinee performance of the spectacular Hot Ice Show included in their ticket, plus discounted tickets to all other Pleasure Beach Shows all year round.

On selected dates, the Non Rider eTickets provide full access to on-park entertainment including Summer of Slime, PAW Patrol Month, Summertime Games, live DJ, and fireworks.

The Pleasure Beach Pounds can be redeemed against a wide variety of food and drink, from meal deals at Ice Lounge to glasses of fizz in the Champagne Lounge.

Amanda Thompson, CEO of Pleasure Beach Resort, said: “This year we’ve placed a strong focus on making visits more affordable for families, without compromising the guest experience. We believe we have done this in ways that allow us to continue to thrive - not only as an important destination in Blackpool, but as an employer of hundreds of local people.

“We’ve listened carefully to our guests, and it’s clear that flexibility and choice are more important than ever. That’s why we’ve made the decision to launch our Non Rider eTickets with more added benefits – a move that sets us apart in the industry. Whether you're here to make memories with our characters, enjoy our entertainment, or spend time with family (or even if you’re the one most comfortable holding the coats!) this new ticket ensures everyone can enjoy a brilliant day at Europe’s most ride intensive park, in their own way.”

Earlier this year, Pleasure Beach also introduced lower priced Nickelodeon Land tickets, big savings with a two day pass, and discounted tickets for people arriving in the afternoon.

The ticketing options have all been introduced in response to provide more flexibility and offer great value for guests.

eTickets and Non Rider eTickets can be booked online at www.pleasurebeachresort.com