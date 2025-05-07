Take a look at 15 pictures from the opening ceremony:
1. Launch Pad officially opens at Pleasure Beach Resort
May 7, 2025 marked the official opening of Launch Pad, after Pleasure Beach spent the last year completely revamping the 210ft ride. | National World
2. Launch Pad officially opens at Pleasure Beach Resort
Amanda Thompson OBE, CEO of Pleasure Beach, cutting the ribbon. | Pleasure Beach Resort
3. Launch Pad officially opens at Pleasure Beach Resort
Fans proved their dedication by travelling across the UK to be among the first to experience the heart-pounding attraction, which shoots riders 20 storeys skywards and reaches speeds of up to 80mph. | National World
4. Launch Pad officially opens at Pleasure Beach Resort
It provides a feeling of weightlessness at the top, a thrusting G-force, and a stomach-dropping descent. | National World
5. Launch Pad officially opens at Pleasure Beach Resort
Pleasure Beach CEO, Amanda Thompson OBE, said: “Re-imaginings like this one are fantastic for our industry. Not only do they create a new and incredibly powerful ride experience, they’re sustainable, and they allow us to re-invent beloved attractions for generations to come." | National World
6. Launch Pad officially opens at Pleasure Beach Resort
Launch Pad’s re-imagining saw it receive a brand new 210ft cylinder, which has revolutionised the ride experience. | National World
