Last chance to get half price tickets for Blackpool's legendary Hot Ice Show

Thirty world champion and Olympic skaters are heading to Blackpool this summer to skate in the famous Hot Ice Show - and you can get half price tickets.

Hot Ice combines sport and theatre and showcases the best-in-class skating talent with high-tech special effects, nail-biting stunts and mesmerising hand-made costumes by the in-house team at Stageworks Worldwide – and all people have to do to see it for less is book their tickets before Friday.

While Hot Ice features home-grown talent such as Nadia Craggs and James Horrocks, both from Blackpool, other skaters have travelled from as far afield as China, Russia, Japan, Poland, Estonia, Czech Republic, the Netherlands, Romania and Canada.

Amanda Thompson, CEO of Pleasure Beach Resort said: “We’re so excited to start another season of Hot Ice, and it is incredible to have been performing here for 89 years. This year’s production of Hot Ice, XS, will see champion skaters from around the world join forces at Pleasure Beach Resort Arena to create a show of passion and pace.

“XS promises to leave our guests on the edge of their seats. We’re setting the ice on fire (quite literally) as our hand-picked talented skaters create a fusion of sport and passion to put on a cutting edge show that is truly like no other. It’s not one to be missed!”

How to get half price tickets

Pleasure Beach Resort is offering guests 50 per cent off Hot Ice tickets until Friday when they book online. Ticket prices range from £10 - £28, meaning you could bag yourself a standard seat for as little as £5 and a premium for as little as £14.

Hot Ice XS runs from July 10 to September 13, and has a mixture of evening or matinee performances. Anyone visiting Pleasure Beach can see the matinee performance of Hot Ice on the day of their visit for free with their eTicket. This includes full eTickets, Nickelodeon Land tickets, and non-rider eTickets.

Half price tickets can be booked here with the code HOT50, which is valid until June 20, 2025.