Blackpool’s Pleasure Beach Resort has revealed the most shocking ride and visitor facts ahead of the summer season.

The resort has published 10 weird and wonderful findings from the 2025 season so far as it gears up for its peak period.

Using data captured at its ride scanners, ride stats and back-end figures, the park has revealed some interesting facts about its guests:

Guests have climbed mount Everest 38 times

This year so far, the Big One has been sent round 4,772 times, and at a height of 235ft, it’s the equivalent of 38 Mount Everests.

They’ve eaten one and a half jacuzzis full of donuts - since the start of the season guests have cured their sugar cravings with 67,679 delicious donuts. Enough to fill a whole hot tub and a half.

ICON has launched 48,160 times. As the UK’s only double-launch coaster, guests have felt the same G-force as a formular one driver nearly 50,000 this year already.

In four months, guests have eaten enough hot dogs to form a straight line from Tower Bridge to London Eye. 1

There have been 12,464 loop-de-loops on Revolution. That’s a loop facing forward, and a loop facing backwards each ride.

On every coaster combined, Pleasure Beach goers have successfully ridden the equivalent distance from Blackpool to the North Pole

Guests have wound down the rabbit hole on Pleasure Beach’s Alice in Wonderland over a whopping sixty-thousand times.

54,462 brave warriors have made it to the afterlife - braving the adventure on Valhalla.

Guests spent a month drinking coffee - the site’s coffee shop, WG Beans, has sold 5,287 coffees so far this year, with the average drinker taking 10 minutes to sup up their beverage.

Guests have requested 451 songs on PB Radio in 2025, which is 26.25 hours of listening to their favourite artists.

The opening of Launch Pad at Pleasure Beach Resort | National World

CEO of Pleasure Beach Resort, Amanda Thompson, said: “2025 has been an amazing season so far, and seeing these stats fill us with joy knowing that our park has been well and truly loved this year. This is only the start of a very exciting time at Pleasure Beach, and we’re looking forward to all of our guests joining us for the ride!”

Data was gathered from March 1 – June 13. Data was worked out using ride statistics gathered from in-house ride and ticket scanner technology.

Pleasure Beach Resort is open for the 2025 season until November, and guest can get tickets for as little as £25 when booked online in advance at https://www.blackpoolpleasurebeach.com/