William Hanson and Jordan North, who started his radio career at Blackpool Pleasure Beach's in-house radio for working for many years at Preston-based Rock FM, will take their Help I Sexted My Boss Live show at London Palladium into cinemas across the UK, Ireland and Europe next month.

The one-off cinema experience will take place on on Tuesday, May 14. Locations and tickets will be available at 10am on Thursday, April 9 at sextedmyboss.com/cinema

The 'Help I Sexted My Boss LIVE' tour sold out 15,000 tickets in just three hours, and ever since fans (better known as 'G&Divas') have been demanding even more tickets. Now, William and Jordan are making sure everybody can join the fun.

For one night only, listeners around the world can watch the new show from William, a posh etiquette expert and TikTok sensation, and Jordan, an expert in all things common and new host of Capital Breakfast. Together they will navigate the challenges of modern life, answering an array of 21st century questions and finding solutions to everyday dilemmas.

Expect the unexpected, as audiences everywhere get involved with the on-stage action and share their outrageous problems.

"We love going on tour, but it's always a shame that we can't play live shows in all of the places where we know our listeners are. So, to know that we'll be on stage at the Palladium at the same time as being broadcast into cinemas is amazing", William said. "We really hope that fans of the podcasts will join in the big screen fun and bring their friends along for a night of Sexted madness!"

Jordan, who grew up in Burnley and Penwortham, added: "We're also really excited that everyone coming along to the cinema broadcast will be able to get involved with what's happening on stage by submitting their problems and dilemmas for the show. It feels like it could be a night full of our most outrageous stories ever!"