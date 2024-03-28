From chart-topping musicians like Paloma Faith, Paul Weller and Kaiser Chiefs, to comedians like Al Murray and Russell Kane, or sports stars like Mike Tindall, numerous celebrites from all walks of life are heading to Lancashire this March for live performances.
There is bound to be something for everyone no matter where you are in the county, with performances taking place in Blackpool, Lancaster, Chorley and East Lancashire.
Below we have listed twenty three stars performing in Lancashire this April including where and when you can see them.
You can also see the full list of shows on in Lancashire in April here.
2. Dr John Cooper Clarke
The performance poet and comedian is celebrating 50 years of showbiz at the Winter Gardens on April 3
3. Tom Houghton
The comedian brings his new show ‘It’s Not Ideal’ to Chorley Theatre on April 5
4. Chris McCausland
The comedian brings his new show ‘Yonks’ to Lancaster Grand Theatre on April 5-April 6
5. Paloma Faith
The chart-topping singer-songwriter performs at the Blackpool Winter Gardens on April 6
6. Giovanna Fletcher
The Strictly Come Dancing champion and BAFTA winner brings her new show ‘Let Me Entertain You’ to the Blackpool Grand on April 7
