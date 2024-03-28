23 stars performing in Lancashire this month, inc Paloma Faith, Paul Weller & Kaiser Chiefs

Looking for some star-studded entertainment this April? Well here are all the celebrities performing in Lancashire over the next month...

By Aimee Seddon
Published 2nd Mar 2024, 12:01 GMT
Updated 28th Mar 2024, 13:56 GMT

From chart-topping musicians like Paloma Faith, Paul Weller and Kaiser Chiefs, to comedians like Al Murray and Russell Kane, or sports stars like Mike Tindall, numerous celebrites from all walks of life are heading to Lancashire this March for live performances.

There is bound to be something for everyone no matter where you are in the county, with performances taking place in Blackpool, Lancaster, Chorley and East Lancashire.

Below we have listed twenty three stars performing in Lancashire this April including where and when you can see them.

You can also see the full list of shows on in Lancashire in April here.

A selection of the stars performing at various venues across the county in April

1. Stars performing in Lancashire in April

A selection of the stars performing at various venues across the county in April

2. Dr John Cooper Clarke

The performance poet and comedian is celebrating 50 years of showbiz at the Winter Gardens on April 3

3. Tom Houghton

The comedian brings his new show ‘It’s Not Ideal’ to Chorley Theatre on April 5

4. Chris McCausland

The comedian brings his new show ‘Yonks’ to Lancaster Grand Theatre on April 5-April 6

5. Paloma Faith

The chart-topping singer-songwriter performs at the Blackpool Winter Gardens on April 6

6. Giovanna Fletcher

The Strictly Come Dancing champion and BAFTA winner brings her new show ‘Let Me Entertain You’ to the Blackpool Grand on April 7

