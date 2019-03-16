Lancashire weather warnings in place as strong winds and heavy rain hit

A spell of strong winds has hit the North West and weather warnings has been put in place.

The yellow weather warning for wind is in place until at least 9pm with some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities expected to be affected by spray and/or large waves.

A yellow rain warning is in place for parts of East Lancashire due to heavy, persistent rain affecting parts of Wales and northern England with the potential for some flooding.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Delays to public transport are likely, with longer journey times for rail and bus services.

Difficult driving conditions are possible, with delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges the main concern.

Strong winds are expected, the strongest of these are likely to affect coastal counties of England and Wales. Gusts of 45-55 mph are expected quite widely, with some more exposed locations seeing wind gusts of 60-65 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK

The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 19 March to Thursday 28 March said: “Tuesday will see some dry weather across central and southern parts of the UK with sunny spells and light winds.

“It will be cloudier and windier in the north and northwest with rain at times. Thereafter, the south remains largely dry with some sunny periods.

“It will remain changeable in the north, with spells of wind and rain, followed by drier, more showery periods.

“The wettest and windiest weather will always be most likely in the northwest. Snow is likely in the north at times, but mainly over the higher ground.”