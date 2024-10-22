Lancashire town is third best place to live in UK, new survey says

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool is the third best place to live in the UK, according to a new study.

The famous resort rated below only to York and, perhaps surprisingly, Nottingham according to the new research by house buying experts housebuyers4u.

The study included five categories based on data from the Home Office and Tripadvisor.

These include a culture score (based on shopping, nightlife, and more), a green score (based on the count and rating of nature and parks), a housing score (based on housing affordability), a utility score (based on energy and gas), and a violent crime score (based on the annual increase or decrease of reported incidents).

Blackpool is the third best place to live in the UK according to a new study.

Blackpool excelled in the culture category, with the study noting that the resort “has 27 concerts and show attractions for locals to enjoy, 18 more than the national average, resulting in a culture score of 77.36 out of 100. “

The resort is well known across the UK as the UK’s number one seaside visitor destination, but the town also includes some of the most deprived areas in the country, with a number of serious social issues.

The five categories in the study were given a score out of 100, which contributed to a final index score. The locations with the highest final index score have been named the most desirable places to live in Britain.

York takes the crown as the best place to live in 2024. Located in Yorkshire, the local authority has a culture score of 78.36 out of 100, including a 4.75 out of 5 rating for fun and games, such as family-friendly miniature golf and the prestigious York Racecourse.

There are also 43 nature and park landscapes, such as Rowntree Park and Museum Gardens, resulting in a green score of 100 out of 100. These factors culminate in a final index score of 70.75 out of 100, which is 38.9% above the national average of 50.90 out of 100.

Nottingham ranks as the second-most desirable place to live, with a final index score of 69.48 out of 100, 36.5% above the national average. The East Midlands-based local authority has a score of 80.98 out of 100 for utilities, with the average price of electricity being 3% below the national average at 23.91p per kWh.

Nottingham also has a housing score of 63.59 out of 100, as the average house price per square meter totals £2,553.53, which is 23.4% below the national average of £3,337.37.

Violent crime is also decreasing at a rate of 0.04 in the local authority, compared to a 0.06 increase in Swansea, for example. These factors, among others, culminate in a final index score of 68.61 out of 100, which is 34.7% above the national average.

According to the study, Edinburgh is the fourth-most desirable place to live in Britain, with a final index score of 67.93 out of 100, 33.4% above the national average.

In the local authority, the average gas price per kWh is 0.8% less than the national average, at 6.18p per kWh, resulting in a score of 69.27 out of 100 for utilities. Additionally, Edinburgh is home to 50 nature and park attractions, including Arthur’s Seat and Calton Hill, which is 85.1% above the national average of 27.

Newcastle upon Tyne is the fifth-best place to live in 2024, with a final index score of 66.07 out of 100, 29.8% above the national average. The local authority has a housing score of 79.31 out of 100, due to the average price of housing per square meter costing £2,358.50, 29.3% above the national average.

Additionally, Newcastle has a median energy efficiency score of 68, 0.6% higher than the national average, resulting in a utility score of 72.58 out of 100.

To see the full survey, visit: https://housebuyers4u.co.uk/