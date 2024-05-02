Lancashire sweet business that's partnered with Bacardi and has been sold in Harvey Nichols is put up for sale
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Blackpool-based sweet business whose videos have been viewed millions of times online and has deals with huge brands has gone up for sale.
Walkston Candy, which calls itself “the UK's first homemade hand crafted candy business”, is known for it’s high-quality, bespoke and boozy candy.
According to agent Hilton Smythe, the business has been in contact with Jimmy Choo, Swarovski and Bacardi, who have asked it to make thousands of products. They have also recently worked with Harvey Nichols and St Germain - a Bacardi brand - making 2,500 candy canes to go in a Christmas Gin gift set, selling in Harvey Nichols across the UK.
Their work has also been featured in the cookbook for Finch Bakery.
Amazon sales
Hylton Smyth say the sale is reluctant, due to the owners relocating, and that the business - currently run from the clients home - “has unlimited opportunities for development”.
It can be run in any location, without overheads.
They say: “Although our clients are a top seller on Amazon, they have not scratched the service with the potential the business has, not all their products are listed on Amazon as they are already very busy with what they currently have listed, especially with a few of the products attaining the Amazon's Choice badge. Amazon has offered the opportunity to sell in Europe however, our client has currently turned this down because they could not supply the demand they needed.”
The asking price for the business only is £200,000. Annual turnover is said to be £135,852 with profits not publicly stated. The agent adds: “Our client has limited space for storing supplies, so they do not have the advantages of buying all the materials in bulk to get a cheaper discount. If they did, the profit margins would increase dramatically.”
What do you get for your money?
The business is sold with equipment including a hot and cold plate, industral hob, hook, scrapers and pan, 10.6k Instagram followers, 244k TikTok followers, 2.5k Facebook followers, accounts for Amazon, Etsy and Ebay, the trademark, website and customer base. The current owners are willing to offer a handover.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.