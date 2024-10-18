Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A number of arrests have been made today in Blackpool for Modern Slavery involving children.

Officers today, with the support of drones, dogs, Safer Neighbourhoods, and Blackpool Council, your Blackpool Neighbourhood Policing Teams have simultaneously executed two Misuse of Drug Warrants at addresses in the Brunswick area of Blackpool.

There were several arrests made for modern day Slavery involving children, possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, money laundering, handling stolen goods and possession of Class B drugs. They remain in police custody with interview trained officers.

Modern slavery is when an individual is exploited by others, for personal or commercial gain. Whether tricked, coerced, or forced, they lose their freedom. This includes but is not limited to human trafficking, forced labour and debt bondage.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “These warrants today deliver a clear picture that we will not tolerate this activity here in Blackpool.

“Individuals involved in this activity often exploit the most vulnerable people in society, targeting them for their addictions, financial struggle and age.

“Drugs, modern day slavery and money laundering have a detrimental impact on our society, and lead children down negative paths they should never be on. It is our job to protect these children and that is why today's actions are so important.

“With the help of community intelligence, multi-agency work and positive action, Strike Days like today become possible to make your neighbourhood a safer place.

“A big thank you to everyone involved in both the build-up, and the day of action today. Especially YOU, the community! Without your support, this would not be possible.

“However, that being said, and being dog lovers ourselves, our favourite help of the day has to be PD Lissy and PD Buddy, our search trained police dogs. It may have been a woof days for those in custody, but our police dogs had a great time.”