Lancashire Police issue update after teen, 19, arrested following fatal crash in Lytham
A Mini John Cooper Works car crashed into a tree and caught fire on Ballam Road at around 10pm on Wednesday.
The driver and sole occupant, a man in his 20s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of a second vehicle, a black Seat Ibiza, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
Officers today confirmed that the 19-year-old man was later released under investigation.
Following the collision, Sgt Kas Hussain, of Lancashire Police’s Road Policing Unit, said: “This is a tragic collision in which a man has very sadly lost his life, and my thoughts today are with his loved ones.
“We are investigating the circumstances surrounding this collision, and I would appeal to anyone who either saw what happened or has any footage, such as CCTV, dashcam, Ring doorbell, or mobile phone footage, to get in touch.
“I would also be interested in speaking to anyone who saw the vehicles in the moments before the collision.”
Anyone with information that could help police can call 101, quoting log number 1582 of April 23.