Lytham horror crash leaves man in his 20s dead at scene in Ballam Road and second driver arrested
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Emergency services were called to the scene in Ballam Road, where a Mini John Cooper Works car crashed and caught fire at around 10pm.
Sadly, the driver, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Lancashire Police said the driver of a second vehicle, a black Seat Ibiza, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. The 19-year-old, from St Annes, remains in custody.
Join our WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
A police spokesperson said: “We are appealing for witnesses after a man died following a collision.
“Emergency services were called at 10pm yesterday (Wednesday, April 23) to reports of a collision on Ballam Road in Lytham after a red Mini John Cooper Works left the road and collided with a tree.
“The driver and sole occupant, a man in his 20s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this time.
“The driver of a second vehicle, a black Seat Ibiza, a 19-year-old man from St Annes, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He is in custody.
“Enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing for information.”
Sgt Kas Hussain, of the Road Policing Unit, added: “This is a tragic collision in which a man has very sadly lost his life, and my thoughts today are with his loved ones.
“We are investigating the circumstances surrounding this collision and I would appeal to anyone who either saw what happened or who has any footage such as CCTV, dashcam, Ring doorbell or mobile phone footage to get in touch.
“I would also be interested in speaking to anyone who saw the vehicles in the moments before the collision.”
If you can help, please call Lancashire Police on 101 quoting log 1582 of April 23.
You can also email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.