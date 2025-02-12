Lancashire Police issue update after man arrested following fatal collision in Blackpool

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 12th Feb 2025, 10:50 BST
Police have issued an update after a man was arrested following a fatal collision in Blackpool on Monday.

A man in his 70s from St Annes was struck by a car on Plymouth Road, close to the junction with Mowbray Drive, shortly before 8pm.

He suffered serious injuries and was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital where he sadly later died.

The man was struck by a car while using a pedestrian crossing in Plymouth Road, close to the junction with Mowbray Driveplaceholder image
The man was struck by a car while using a pedestrian crossing in Plymouth Road, close to the junction with Mowbray Drive | Google

A 43-year-old man from Blackpool was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Officers today confirmed he was later released under investigation.

“We are continuing to appeal for witnesses,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Mowbray Drive, the Poulton Road / A587 roundabout and surrounding roads were closed while an investigation was launched into the fatal collision.

Traffic in the area was diverted before the scene was lifted and all roads reopened shortly before 5am.

If you have any information that may help police, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log 1141 of February 10.

