Lancashire Police give update on spate of arson and vandalism attacks on The Cube bar in Breck Road, Poulton

Vanessa Sims
By Vanessa Sims
Published 23rd May 2024, 15:08 BST
Detectives investigating a series of arson and vandalism attacks on a popular bar are encouraging concerned members of the public to speak to officers patrolling the area.

The appeal comes as a gang of masked thugs armed with baseball bats have smashed the windows of The Cube bar in Poulton on at least four occasions.

The venue on the corner of Breck Road and Vicarage Road has also seen two attempts to set it alight in the last two months.

The latest assault on The Cube in Breck Road, Poulton occurred at around 2am on Monday when five men wielding baseball bats were captured on CCTV smashing window panesThe latest assault on The Cube in Breck Road, Poulton occurred at around 2am on Monday when five men wielding baseball bats were captured on CCTV smashing window panes
The latest attack occurred at around 2am on May 13 when five men wielding baseball bats were captured on CCTV smashing around a dozen window panes.

The windows had only been replaced on Friday, May 10 after they were damaged in a previous late-night assault on the Breck Road nightspot in April.

Concerns have been raised about what is going as the Cube on Breck Road seems to be the target of vandalsConcerns have been raised about what is going as the Cube on Breck Road seems to be the target of vandals
A similar incident occurred at the bar a few weeks prior, with five men spotted attempting to set fire to the building and smashing windows on March 28.

Following the April 23 attack, three men - aged 27, 48 and 19 - were later arrested on suspicion of arson not endangering life, criminal damage to a building and theft of a motor vehicle. They were bailed pending further investigations.

CCTV still of the Range Rover used by the offenders in a previous assault on The Cube in Breck Road in April. (Credit: Lancashire Police)CCTV still of the Range Rover used by the offenders in a previous assault on The Cube in Breck Road in April. (Credit: Lancashire Police)
Why is The Cube being targeted?

Lancashire Police said it believes these are targeted attacks.

The force said it does not believe there is a wider threat to residents and neighbouring businesses. 

A police spokesperson said: “Our investigation into the attacks on The Cube bar in Poulton is still ongoing, and detectives are continuing to make enquiries.

“Earlier this month, three men, aged 27, 48 and 19 were arrested on suspicion of arson not endangering life, criminal damage to a building and theft from a motor vehicle. They were bailed pending further enquiries.

“On May 13, a 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of Arson. He was also bailed pending further enquiries.

“We have an increased police presence in the area, including our Neighbourhood, Mounted and Road Policing teams. If you do have any questions, or any information that can assist our enquiries, and see our officers out and about, please do speak to them. 

“Alternatively, you can contact us on 101 or the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

