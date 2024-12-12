Lancashire mourns after several fatal incidents in one of county's most tragic weeks

Lancashire is in mourning following several tragic fatal incidents this week.

This week has been one of the county’s hardest, with several fatal incidents reported since Saturday.

Residents have expressed overwhelming love and support for the families affected by each tragedy.

Lancashire is in mourning following several tragic fatal incidents this week | Contributed

Many of the incidents are under investigation by the police, who are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Vanessa Sims, Metro Group Editor, said: “Lancashire as a county is in mourning. This week, seven lives have been cruelly taken away too soon in the run-up to Christmas.

“Seven families and friendship groups are grieving when they should be preparing to spend time with the very loved ones they have lost.

“Christmas is a time that brings people together, but it is also a time that brings into focus the gaping holes left by those taken too soon.

"Our thoughts are with all of those who should be setting an extra place at the table this Christmas but unfortunately won't.

“I urge everyone to put an arm around those they care about. Keep an eye on their friends, loved ones and neighbours who may be struggling. A kind word or gesture can mean so much.

"We hope people enjoy the festive period and stay safe.”

Man dies after tree falls on van during Storm Darragh

Paul Fiddler, who was in his 40s, suffered serious injuries after a tree fell onto his Citroen van on the A59 at Longton at around 9am on Saturday.

He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene despite the best efforts of emergency services.

Paul Fiddler died after a tree fell onto his Citroen van on the A59 at Longton | Neil Cross

Residents expressed an overwhelming amount of love for him and his family following the tragic incident.

Det Sgt Matt Davidson, of Lancashire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Very sadly this incident has resulted in the death of a man and our thoughts are with his loved ones at this time.”

“An investigation is ongoing, and I would appeal to anyone who saw what happened or has any dashcam or mobile phone footage to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information that may help police is urged to email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected] or call 101, quoting log 0368 of December 7.

Patrick Sawicki died at the scene near the city’s docks in Navigation Way after his motorcycle reportedly hit a lamppost at around 3.48pm on Sunday.

An 18-year-old man sadly died after his motorcycle reportedly hit a lamppost on Navigation Way at Preston Docks | Google

Paying tribute, his family said: “At 18, Patrick lived more in his years than most could hope for in a lifetime.

“He leaves behind a tapestry of beautiful memories and stories that will continue to inspire his family and friends.”

Anyone with information can email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 773 of December 8.

Pedestrian, 70, dies after being hit by lorry on Bolton Road in Darwen

A DAF lorry struck a pedestrian on the A666 Bolton Road shortly before 10.50am on Monday.

The pedestrian, 70-year-old man, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A pedestrian, 70, died after being hit by a lorry in Darwen | Google

The road was closed between Church Street and Green Street for several hours as officers investigated the incident.

Sgt Daniel Gunn, of Lancashire Police’s Road Policing Unit, said: “My thoughts at this very sad time are with the man’s family and loved ones.”

If you have any information that may help police, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number 0367 of December 9.

17-year-old killed and three boys seriously injured after crashing into farm

Emergency services were called to the scene in Aughton, near Ormskirk, shortly after 9pm on Wednesday.

Lancashire Police said the Corsa was travelling north on Fir Tree Lane when it veered off the road and smashed into a farm building.

A 17-year-old boy was killed after a crash on Fir Tree Lane in Aughton | Google

One of the passengers, a 17-year-old male, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital but sadly died a short time later.

Three other teenagers, all boys, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Det Sgt Joseph Ghigi, of Lancashire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) said: “This collision has very sadly resulted in the death of one young man and left three others with serious injuries and my thoughts are with all of their loved ones at this time.”

If you have any information that may help police, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number 1316 of December 11.

Man in his 50s killed in Leyland house fire

A man in his 50s was killed in a house fire in Leyland on Wednesday.

Emergency services rushed to Riversedge Road, off Slater Lane, after the fire broke out at his semi-detached home at around 7.45am.

The man, aged in his 50s, died at the scene of the house fire in Riversedge Road, off Slater Lane, Leyland | Google

Fire crews extinguished the blaze but he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Lancashire Police said a joint investigation was underway with the fire service to establish the cause of the fatal fire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting log 0189 of December 11.

Tragedy as teens find man in his 20s dead in woods at nature reserve

A man in his 20s was sadly found dead at Kincraig Nature Reserve in Bispham on Wednesday.

His body was discovered by a group of teenagers in a wooded area off Portree Road at 2.41pm.

A man in his 20s was found dead in a wooden area of Kincraig Nature Reserve in Bispham | Tangerines BFC

Lancashire Police said his family have been informed and his death is not being treated as suspicious.

A spokesman for the force said: “His loved ones have been informed, and our thoughts are with them at this incredibly distressing time.”

E-bike rider dies following crash outside pub

A white BMW 1 series and an off-road electric bike collided outside the Coal Clough pub at around 11.35pm on Wednesday.

The rider of the electric bike, a 35-year-old man, suffered “serious injuries” and died in hospital.

An electric bike rider died after a crash with a BMW outside the Coal Clough pub in Burnley. | Google

A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

He remained in custody for questioning on Thursday morning.

Sgt Rebecca Price, of Lancashire Police’s Road Policing Unit, said: “My thoughts first and foremost are very much with the man's family and loved ones at this distressing time.

“As we investigate the collision, we are appealing for anyone who saw the collision, or the actions of either of the vehicles beforehand to come forward.”

If you have any information that may help police, email [email protected] or call 101 quoting log number 1457 of December 11.