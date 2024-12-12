A man in his 20s was sadly found dead at Kincraig Nature Reserve in Bispham yesterday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His body was discovered by a group of teenagers in a wooded area off Portree Road at 2.41pm.

Lancashire Police said his family have been informed and his death is not being treated as suspicious.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police in Portree Road, close to a wooded area where the man's body was discovered on Wednesday (December 11) | Gazette

A police spokesperson said: “We received a report of a sudden death in a wooded area off Portree Road, Blackpool at 2.41pm yesterday (December 11).

“Officers attended along with our ambulance service colleagues, and a man in his 20s was very sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“His loved ones have been informed, and our thoughts are with them at this incredibly distressing time.

“His death is not being treated as suspicious, and a file will be passed to the coroner in due course.”