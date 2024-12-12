Man in his 20s found dead in woods at Kincraig Nature Reserve in Bispham

Matthew Calderbank
By Matthew Calderbank

Chief Reporter for Lancashire Post / Blackpool Gazette

Published 12th Dec 2024, 11:35 BST

A man in his 20s was sadly found dead at Kincraig Nature Reserve in Bispham yesterday.

His body was discovered by a group of teenagers in a wooded area off Portree Road at 2.41pm.

Lancashire Police said his family have been informed and his death is not being treated as suspicious.

Police in Portree Road, close to a wooded area where the man's body was discovered on Wednesday (December 11)
Police in Portree Road, close to a wooded area where the man's body was discovered on Wednesday (December 11) | Gazette

A police spokesperson said: “We received a report of a sudden death in a wooded area off Portree Road, Blackpool at 2.41pm yesterday (December 11).

“Officers attended along with our ambulance service colleagues, and a man in his 20s was very sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

“His loved ones have been informed, and our thoughts are with them at this incredibly distressing time.

“His death is not being treated as suspicious, and a file will be passed to the coroner in due course.”

