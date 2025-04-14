Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Lancashire city has been revealed as one of the UK’s very best for bargain-hunting thrift-shoppers who love a bargain or vintage purchase.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With thrift shopping having seen a major surge in popularity over the past few years as a result of both the growing trend for sustainable fashion and the resurgence of vintage styles, shoppers are increasingly flocking to second-hand stores in search of a bargain or coveted retro items.

With the thrifting phenomenon encompassing everything from one-of-a-kind vintage finds to budget-friendly alternatives, men’s fashion expert Joe Taylor has investigated which cities in the UK have the best thrift shopping scenes, based on the number of vintage stores per capita.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the research has revealed that Preston is the UK’s 2nd best place for savvy thrift-shoppers, with the city boasting 76 vintage stores and an estimated population of 151,582 people, meaning that it has 50.14 stores per 10,000 people.

Chew's Yard in Preston | National World

“With over 76 vintage shops and a strong student community, Preston has quickly become one of the UK’s thrift hotspots,” said Joe Taylor. “Nestled in Lancashire, this northern city offers a fantastic mix of retro fashion, music memorabilia, and upcycled homewares, all at affordable prices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whether you're a seasoned thrifter or just dipping your toes in, Preston is a goldmine; [it] has that perfect blend of youthful energy and northern charm. Its second-hand scene is full of character, and you’ll always leave with a good find, and probably a good story.”

Part of a larger movement toward sustainability and conscious consumerism, the rise of thrifting reflects the fact that people are becoming increasingly aware of the environmental impact of fast fashion and the cost of living crisis, meaning that many are turning to 2nd hand stores for bargains and unique items.

"In a world where everyone is looking for something unique and personal, thrift stores offer an endless array of discoveries that big box stores just can’t match,” said Joe Taylor. “It's a treasure trove of fashion history."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thrift shopping has become increasingly popular

The rise of social media has also played a significant role in the growth of thrifting. Platforms like Instagram and TikTok have made it easier for people to share their finds, inspiring others to hit the thrift stores in search of hidden gems. This digital culture has empowered a new generation to embrace second-hand fashion, and more cities across the country are benefiting from this cultural shift.

Thrift shopping isn’t just a hobby; in some cities, it’s a thriving subculture. But what makes these cities the best for thrifting? The answer lies in the concentration of vintage stores and the culture surrounding them. From college towns to bustling urban hubs, these places have earned their reputation as thrift shopping capitals.

"The cities that top our list are doing more than offering cheap clothes; they’re curating communities that are passionate about sustainable shopping,” Joe Taylor said. “Whether it's through local events or a focus on community-driven retail, these cities are creating an experience for shoppers."

Also, be sure not to miss:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.