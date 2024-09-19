Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The NHS Trust responsible for providing mental health and wellbeing care across Lancashire has paid out more than £2 million for negligence claims, an investigation reveals.

New figures obtained by Medical Negligence Assist have found that Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust (LSCFT) has paid out more than £2 million over five years up to April 2024 to deal with claims of poor care in its mental health and psychiatry services.

A total of 82 claims and incidents of mental health negligence at the Trust have been reported to NHS Resolution which handles negligence cases on behalf of the health service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is the fourth highest figure out of all NHS Trusts nationwide, coming behind Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys Trust, Essex NHS and Mersey Care Trust.

Since 2019, LSCFT has settled 20 such claims with damages payouts amounting to £2,154,761.

Previously known as Lancashire Care, the Trust was established in April 2002 as a mental health and learning disability provider.

Earlier this year, the Care Quality Commission (CQC) upgraded the Trust’s rating from “requiring improvement” to “good” with particular praise given to its inclusions of a 24-hour telephone mental health service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The headquarters of Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust. | Google Maps