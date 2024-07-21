Kittens callously abandoned by being dumped in a tied carrier bag in Blackpool

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

These two little kittens survived after being callously dumped by the side of the road in a tied-up carrier bag - but their siblings weren’t so lucky.

The pair have been named Itsy and Bitsy, at the Furry Tails Welfare Blackpool Cat Sanctuary, where they are being cared for.

Others left in the bag sadly died.

Itsy and Bitsy at the Furry Tails sanctuary | Furry Tails

A spokesperson at the sanctuary said: “We are seeing an alarming rise in animal cruelty and abandonment.

“Abandoning kittens in a carrier bag is a horrible form of cruelty.

“They are entirely dependent on human care for their survival,so leaving them in such a way is a death sentence.

“Itsy and Bitsy would not have survived if a kind dog walker had not found them.

“They are seriously underweight for their age but we have started them on a special diet to build them up before they are available for adoption.”

The incident came at a similar time to another little kitten, who has been named Batman, being thrown off theYeadon Way bridge from a moving vehicle, leaving him with a catalogue of injuries.

He is now being cared for at the Fylde Coast Cats sanctuary in South Shore.