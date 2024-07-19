Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A tiny kitten miraculously survived horric injuries after he was cruelly thrown off a bridge in Blackpool - believed to be from a moving car.

Little Batman was not expected to survive the catalogue of injuries he received and a vet recommended he be put down.

But against the odds the little fellow is making amazing progress, although he still has some serious health issues.

He was rescued after a passing van driver saw something fly off the Yeadon Way bridge in South Shore on Tuesday this week, and was shocked to see it was a little kitten.

The driver scooped up the prone animal off the road and took him to Fylde Coast Cats, a cat rescue charity which takes in injured cats when the RSPCA is not in a position to.

Kim Millard, 31, a special needs teacher who set up the charity four year ago, said: “How anyone could do that to a helpless little animal, I don’t know - it was pure malice.

“There are other options, there was no need for such cruelty.

“This is a tiny little kitten, just a few weeks old, and we decided to call him Batman.

“He was in a very bad way when he came in.

“The vet we usually work with suggested we put him to sleep, so we went to the emergency vet to see if anything could be done.

“We were told it would be a miracle if Batman made it by morning.”

Batman was so badly injured his bowel and bladder functions had stopped, he was suffering from broken bones, broken teeth, a wound on his head, a possible brain issue, as he has suffered a number of seizures, and stomach problems.

But against the odds, the little battler pulled through.

The emergency vet tended to him and today (Friday) Batman is walking, has regained his bodily functions and purrs loudly when his head is stroked.

Kim said: “He’s little miracle, a tough little fellow, and he's captured the hearts of people who visit our Facebook group.

“They have even raised more than £3,000 for him in jut a few days, they’ve been amaing,”

The sum is impressive but Kim says the cost of his medical care will still be considerable.

She said: “He’ll probably need a brain scan, and that alone would cost between £2,000 and £3,000.

“We’ll looked after him and hopefully his recovery will continue, although I am concerned about the brain seizures.

“His stomach muscles have popped so they might need surgery too.

“But he’s a fighter and he’s also a cheery little fellow.”

Kim, who has personally taken in “quite a few waifs and strays'", said she had seen shocking evidence of despicable cruelty by some people towards animals since she had started up the charity.

She said: “I’ve seen all sorts, all of it bad, it never ceases to amaze me how vile some people can be.

“In this case, it seems clear that Batman was thrown from a moving vehicle, off a bridge, with the intention of hurting or killing him.

“Happily, though, most people are kind and the response to Batman from local animal lovers has been amazing.”

To help the fund, visit the charity’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/FyldeCoastCats/?locale=en_GB