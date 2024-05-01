Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A memorial tribute held in a park for a beloved pet dog accidentally had Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service attend.

A park-goer, who wishes to remain anonymous, spotted someone making a fire on Kingscote Park, in Layton, at around 4.15pm on Tuesday.

He then called the fire brigade, assuming it was kids up to no good, but by the time the engine arrived the fire had gone out and he saw a man walk away.

The fire crew went to investigate it and they found some roses had been left on the grass alongside dog treats and a picture of a Chihuahua named Stan with a tribute message. It read: “Stan - 28/11/23.

“A great friend and companion. If Heaven exists I will see you there buddy.

“Gone but never forgotten.”

The anonymous man said he felt bad for calling 999 when he saw it was a very moving little tribute and brought a tear to his eye.

He said: “We don't recognise the dog, but guessing he loved Kingscote Park which is why he had the service there.”