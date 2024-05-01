Kingscote Park memorial tribute mix up for beloved dog sees Lancashire Fire Service called out
and live on Freeview channel 276
A memorial tribute held in a park for a beloved pet dog accidentally had Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service attend.
A park-goer, who wishes to remain anonymous, spotted someone making a fire on Kingscote Park, in Layton, at around 4.15pm on Tuesday.
READ MORE:
He then called the fire brigade, assuming it was kids up to no good, but by the time the engine arrived the fire had gone out and he saw a man walk away.
The fire crew went to investigate it and they found some roses had been left on the grass alongside dog treats and a picture of a Chihuahua named Stan with a tribute message. It read: “Stan - 28/11/23.
“A great friend and companion. If Heaven exists I will see you there buddy.
“Gone but never forgotten.”
The anonymous man said he felt bad for calling 999 when he saw it was a very moving little tribute and brought a tear to his eye.
He said: “We don't recognise the dog, but guessing he loved Kingscote Park which is why he had the service there.”
A spokesperson for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was out when they arrived.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.