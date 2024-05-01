Kingscote Park memorial tribute mix up for beloved dog sees Lancashire Fire Service called out

‘If Heaven exists I will see you there buddy’.
By Emma Downey
Published 1st May 2024, 12:01 BST
A memorial tribute held in a park for a beloved pet dog accidentally had Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service attend.

A memorial tribute held in a park for a beloved pet dog named Stan had Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service attend by accident.

A park-goer, who wishes to remain anonymous, spotted someone making a fire on Kingscote Park, in Layton, at around 4.15pm on Tuesday.

READ MORE:

He then called the fire brigade, assuming it was kids up to no good, but by the time the engine arrived the fire had gone out and he saw a man walk away.

The fire crew went to investigate it and they found some roses had been left on the grass alongside dog treats and a picture of a Chihuahua named Stan with a tribute message. It read: “Stan - 28/11/23.

“A great friend and companion. If Heaven exists I will see you there buddy.

“Gone but never forgotten.”

The anonymous man said he felt bad for calling 999 when he saw it was a very moving little tribute and brought a tear to his eye.

He said: “We don't recognise the dog, but guessing he loved Kingscote Park which is why he had the service there.”

A spokesperson for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was out when they arrived.

