A 60-year-old driver was caught by police officers about to smoke heroin on the hard shoulder of a motorway.

Merseyside Police said its officers thought the Audi driver has broken down on the M62 near Rainhill, Merseyside, just after 7pm on Monday.

But they found him about to take the drug and and in a state "clearly unfit" to drive.

The 60-year-old, of Old Swan, Liverpool, then tested positive for cocaine and was arrested.

He was questioned on suspicion of drug driving and possession of controlled drugs and later released under investigation.

A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said: “We stopped to check if this driver was okay on the M62 near to Rainhill.

“He hadn't broken down, infact, he was in the process of smoking heroin!! He was clearly unfit and the driver tested positive on a drugs swipe for cocaine.