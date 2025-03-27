The Deputy Lieutenant of Lancashire has opened up about his treatment at the Royal Preston Hospital following a ‘life altering’ fall.

Charles Hadcock - one of the King’s representatives in Lancashire, was rushed to RPH in October, after breaking his tibia, fibula and ankle, where he spent 18 days on the trauma ward. His injuries required complex surgery, lasting four and a half hours and resulting in extensive metalwork in his leg. Recovery has been slow, but under the expert guidance of the hospital staff, he continues to make progress.

This week he returned to show his gratitude, and on his visit he met with doctors and nurses, the Trust chaplaincy and Professor Mike Thomas, Chair of the Trust Board. Mr Hadcock said: "The love and kindness that you get from the nurses and from all the staff, including those that make the tea and the biscuits – and I had numerous biscuits! - it just was superb. Then the volunteers would come and help as well. You are all there being cared for magnificently by everybody.”

Enduring excruciating pain for days, the Deputy Lieutenant was grateful for the exceptional care he received. He said: "I could not move for seven days or so, it was extreme pain, but I was looked after wonderfully well." As if the ordeal with his leg wasn’t challenging enough, he later required another procedure, adding: "In the meantime, I've also been to Chorley and South Ribble District Hospital - I had my gallbladder removed in January. They did a really good job, I was in and out.”

While his injury has been described as life-changing, possibly requiring him to walk with a stick or crutches, his connection with the Specialist Mobility and Rehabilitation Centre (SMRC) run by the Trust has been an ongoing part of his life. He said: "I've been a patient there since I moved to Lancashire 25 years ago. I've always had orthotics and splints, and over the years, my splints and calipers have become more extreme. Without them, I wouldn't be walking. They have really helped me tremendously. I never want my injury or an illness to define me, because that's not who I am."

Charles Hadcock (centre, back) returns to Ward 16 RPH | RPH

Throughout his hospital stay, the Deputy Lieutenant’s faith provided strength at a difficult time: "I was very moved because Reverend Martin (McDonald), the lead chaplain, came to visit me and anointed me with the Sacrament of the Sick. I'm a Christian and that was really important. The chaplaincy is really lovely; that can give people a lot of strength at a time when they need it."

Ward Clerk , Beverly Hitchcott , said: “It was really good of him to come back to the ward and thank us for the work we did, and it was great to see him in normal circumstances, up on his feet again! He was a lovely patient, a really nice man.”