Free complementary therapy for Fylde cancer patients guaranteed until 2027

The future of a much in demand free complementary therapy service that benefits more than 600 Fylde Coast cancer patients a year has been guaranteed up until the end of March 2027 after Rosemere Cancer Foundation and Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust’s own charity, Blue Skies, agreed to jointly fund it.

Both are paying £20,280 each to enable the service’s co-ordinator, the Macmillan Cancer Information and Support Service, which is based within the Macmillan Windmill Unit at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, to continue to offer all cancer patients a course of up to six treatments including massage, reflexology, aromatherapy and guided relaxation.

Those choosing to take up the offer can do so at the unit on Mondays or attend Fleetwood Community Hub on Tuesdays.

Macmillan lead cancer nurse Jessica Jones, who applied for the further funding, which starts in April, said: “Both charities have funded the complementary therapy service for a number of years. The service receives regular feedback from patients and is extremely positive. We have never received a negative comment. In fact, oncology staff see the benefits gained by patients who take up complementary therapy and this enhances their job satisfaction.

“Patients use the service to boost their physical, spiritual and/or emotional health and well-being with many believing it helps to relieve the side-effects of their conventional medical treatments.”

Sue Swire, fundraising manager for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, said: “We are delighted to again be supporting complementary therapy provision on the Fylde Coast.

“We know there is a massive demand for it from cancer patients, which is not surprising given the huge amount of documented evidence highlighting the many benefits of complementary touch therapies in people undergoing cancer treatment.”

Sue added: “Such therapies are now considered integral to what is becoming a more holistic approach to cancer as a whole. We believe touch therapy must be available to everyone who wants it so needs to be free in order to stop it from becoming cost prohibitive to some.”

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatments and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment and radiotherapy centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and also at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties, including that at Blackpool Victoria.

The charity funds cutting-edge equipment, clinical research, staff training and innovative services and initiatives that the NHS cannot afford in order to make patients’ cancer journey more effective, comfortable and stress-free. For further information on its work, including how to make a donation, visit www.rosemere.org.uk