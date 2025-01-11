Judge Amanda Holden braves cold in Blackpool for Britain's Got Talent auditions at the Winter Gardens
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The ITV series resumed filming after a pause in October following the death of X Factor star Liam Payne, formerly a member of One Direction, who were signed by Simon Cowell’s Syco Music in 2010.
Holden, Cowell and the other judges – Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli – posed on the red carpet amid extreme weather conditions after much of the UK endured below-freezing temperatures overnight.
Radio presenter Holden, 53, wore a tight-fitting strappy pink dress with sequins and draped a coat of a similar shade over her shoulders to the show’s auditions at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens.
Cowell wore a puffer jacket with a thin brown scarf and black shades while Dixon opted for an oversized green coat and blue denim jeans.
Tonioli wore a black fur-style coat while TV presenter Anthony McPartlin donned a slouchy dark blue suit.
His counterpart, Declan Donnelly, wore black trousers and a brown cardigan.
