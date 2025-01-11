Judge Amanda Holden braves cold in Blackpool for Britain's Got Talent auditions at the Winter Gardens

Vanessa Sims
By Vanessa Sims

Editor Lancashire Post and Blackpool Gazette

Published 11th Jan 2025, 20:32 GMT
TV judge Amanda Holden could be seen braving the cold in an all-pink ensemble while filming for Britain’s Got Talent in Blackpool on Saturday.

The ITV series resumed filming after a pause in October following the death of X Factor star Liam Payne, formerly a member of One Direction, who were signed by Simon Cowell’s Syco Music in 2010.

Judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli, arriving for Britain's Got Talent auditions at the Winter Gardens Blackpool,Judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli, arriving for Britain's Got Talent auditions at the Winter Gardens Blackpool,
Judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli, arriving for Britain's Got Talent auditions at the Winter Gardens Blackpool, | Ian West/PA Wire

Holden, Cowell and the other judges – Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli – posed on the red carpet amid extreme weather conditions after much of the UK endured below-freezing temperatures overnight.

Judge Amanda Holden arriving for Britain's Got Talent auditions at the Winter Gardens Blackpool,Judge Amanda Holden arriving for Britain's Got Talent auditions at the Winter Gardens Blackpool,
Judge Amanda Holden arriving for Britain's Got Talent auditions at the Winter Gardens Blackpool, | Ian West/PA Wire

Radio presenter Holden, 53, wore a tight-fitting strappy pink dress with sequins and draped a coat of a similar shade over her shoulders to the show’s auditions at Blackpool’s Winter Gardens.

Judges Simon Cowell arriving for Britain's Got Talent auditions at the Winter Gardens BlackpoolJudges Simon Cowell arriving for Britain's Got Talent auditions at the Winter Gardens Blackpool
Judges Simon Cowell arriving for Britain's Got Talent auditions at the Winter Gardens Blackpool | Ian West/PA Wire

Cowell wore a puffer jacket with a thin brown scarf and black shades while Dixon opted for an oversized green coat and blue denim jeans.

Tonioli wore a black fur-style coat while TV presenter Anthony McPartlin donned a slouchy dark blue suit.

His counterpart, Declan Donnelly, wore black trousers and a brown cardigan.

