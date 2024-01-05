It's all set for Joyfest 24 - a wellbeing and fun day like no other

A free wellbeing and fun day with a difference is being staged on the Fylde coast next weekend.

Joy Fest 24 includes circus skills, laughter yoga, Brazilian drumming and many other activities. It takes place at the Marine Hall, Fleetwood, on Sunday January 14 from 11am to 4pm.

Coordinator Karen Nicholson, 59, is the creator of Jars of Joy CIC, an innovative and successful wellbeing project.

Jars of Joy founder Karen Nicholson (right) with mum Margaret Curphey

The basic idea behind Jars of Joy is that if people can get a glass jar, decorate it and fill it with items that make them happy and bring back fond memories, it can literally transform their mood and give them a sense of wellbeing and joy.

People attending the event will also be able to make their own jars of joy.

Karen said: “I want to create a free day with fun activities aiming to promote good mental health, wellbeing and joy, helping people to learn about longer term resilience.

"Mental health is really important in Fleetwood and the Fylde coast because we have some of the most deprived areas in the country.

"Joyfest 24 will help people and families to live healthier lifestyles and enjoy a better quality of life by raising awareness of our availability to access the joy that is inside of us in our every day life.

"We can find joy by participating in activities that promote positive mental health and wellbeing and are fun."