The Family Bakery in Cleveleys is now to stay open

Back in February the Family Bakery on Victoria Road West announced it was to close its doors for the final time on Saturday March 30.

The owners – Andrew and Jane Neal - thanked loyal customers and said they had made the decision because maintaining the viability of the business had become "increasingly difficult".

However, in an announcement on its Facebook site on Monday night (March 25), the family confirmed that the business had been saved as a new owner had stepped in.

The business, known for many years as Neals Bakery, has been taken on by Dawsons Bakery, a wholesale operation which has been based on Fleetwood’s Harbour Trading Estate for more than 20 years.

Dawsons says the majority of staff and the much-loved recipes at the Cleveleys bakery will remain the same.

The Family Bakery announcement stated: “We can now share some news with you all. Mr Ben Dawson, a local family baker, with over 25 years’ experience, will be taking over the shop and café, opening the doors on April 2 2024.

"So you will still have your little haven where you can meet up with friends, being assured of the same warm welcome, standard of service and quality of produce.

“You will see some familiar faces as well as some new ones, but you can be assured the family ethos will remain the same, with our tried and tested recipes being made on the premises, out of the same quality ingredients you have come to expect.

“We will of course be here to continue serving you until Saturday March 30, when the Neal Family will close the doors for the final time.

"We thank you all for your past custom and wish Mr Dawson and his new team all the very best in this new venture, of serving the community and hope that they enjoy serving you all, as we have in the past, and that you will support them as you have us.

“Wishing Mr Dawson and his family the very best – Andrew and Jane Neal.”

The bakery's Facebook page has been inundated with messages of joy and support after the announcement.

One customer stated: “That’s good news. Closing the bakery and cafe would have been a sad loss to Cleveleys. Enjoy your retirement, Andrew and Jane.”

Another commented: “Couldn't be happier – my dad had been coming to you guys for about 50 years.”

Dawsons supplies bakery products to businesses as far afield as Leeds, Manchester and Morecambe and also has bakery customers on the Fylde coast.

A spokesman said: “Apart from one or two who are retiring, the majority of staff will be staying on and we will still be using the same recipes that have been so popular over the years.