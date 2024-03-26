Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool’s Pleasure Beach Resort is gearing up for a cracking half term this Easter with live entertainment, seasonal activities, extended opening hours and hotel deals.

Brand new for 2024, the park has announced that it will have live entertainment on each of its eight Twilight Thrills and Late Night Riding with Fireworks dates.

With the first Twilight Thrills taking place on Easter Saturday, March 30, guests can expect to see unique performances from high-tech, stilt walking, LED ‘Glowbots’.

Every day from March 30 to April 7, guests can take on the challenge with the EggStreme Eats contest, bounce to the finish line in the Bunny Hop Race, keep a steady hand in the Egg ‘n’ Spoon Race, and take part in the Easter Egg Hunt – all included in their eTicket.

Alongside the Easter themed activities, guests can enjoy the park’s rollercoasters, rides and attractions, including the World’s Best Water Ride, Valhalla, the world-famous Big One, the UK’s only Nickelodeon Land and ICON, where guests experience the same G-Force as an F1 car.

CEO of Pleasure Beach Resort, Amanda Thompson OBE said: "Easter is a key date in the calendar, and it’s a great opportunity for us to mark the start of our season. Whether it’s decorating eggs or creating Easter bonnets, we want families and friends alike to enjoy the start of the sunnier seasons with exciting activities and a day full of thrills.

“Our team will be out and about with our Nickelodeon and Pleasure Beach characters and we have a fantastic array of live shows across the park planned – if there’s any way to kick-start a mega line up of events, shows and rides this season… this is it!”

Pleasure Beach will be open especially late on Easter Saturday, March 30, until 9pm.

Guests can enjoy their favourite rides as the sun sets, with the brand new live entertainment.

Amanda added: “As we continue to elevate our offering in 2024, we’re excited to announce that high-tech, stilt walking, LED ‘Glowbots’ will be lighting up Pleasure Beach this Easter.”

As well as the boasted park experience, Boulevard Hotel has announced a new-for-2024 deal, where families can save up to £180 when they book a stay on a Thursday or a Sunday night, receiving free park tickets for the following day.

“We know that coming to our park is so much more than just riding our rollercoasters. It’s about creating long-lasting memories and investing in an immersive experience," Amanda said.

"That’s why we have chosen exciting and unique live performers to enhance our guests’ experience and combined with our hotel packages and deals, we are excited to play our part in creating an unforgettable visit."

Guests can book for Easter, Late Night Riding and Twilight Thrills by visiting the website.