Journey to Hell - what to expect this Halloween at Pleasure Beach Resort Blackpool

If you like being frightened to death, then get yourself to Blackpool this Halloween.

From October 23 to November 1, Pleasure Beach Resort is running Journey to Hell - a terrifying, experience led event, featuring live actors through themed areas of the park, immersive scare zones and unlimited riding after dark.

Thrillseekers are invited to challenge their worst fears and come face to face with the gruesome undead, sinister clowns, ghostly apparitions and more. Guests can experience terrifying rides engulfed in darkness - if they’re brave enough.

If you think you’re brave enough to face your fears, here’s what’s in store:

Abyss

New to 2025, this is where you are taken down to the deoths of hell, with the gatekeeer awaiting your arrival at the iconic River Caves ride. It is a twisting, dimly lit underground entrance reborn as a gateway to the underworld, and there are jagged cavern walls, suffocating smoke, and hellfire lighting that dances across the rock. As you emerge from the chaos of the park, a Satanic worshiper greets you at the end of the path, their eyes glinting with unholy delight.

Down the rabbit hole

The once whimsical Wonderland is transformed into a nightmarish world inhabited by grotesque figures, still locked in an eternal tea party of madness. The Mad Hatter is deranged; the White Rabbit is violent; and the Cheshire Cat now a skeletal spectre, taunting with his sinister smile. Stumble deep down the rabbit hole where horrors lurk around every corner and reality and insanity blur.

Cabinet of Curiosities

This live actin scare zone takes you on a journey to the dark heart of a macabre collector’s warped obsession. Narrow corridors are home to the inexplicable and the bizarre, each gruesome creature more disturbing than the last.

The Ghost Train Vault of Shadows

The world’s first Ghost Train is notoriously one of the most haunted attractions in the world, where the line between living and dead is terrifyingly thin. Staff members report feeling watched by unseen eyes, and the unnerving sensation that the ride’s twisted animatronics have somehow awakened. Legend has it that malevolent spirits hide in the shadows.

Twisted Tunnels

You will be taken on a tour of a forgotten labyrinth dating back more than 100 years. These tunnels are said to be the lair of unspeakable horrors from bygone times, long buried but never truly at rest. As you navigate the winding passageways you’ll discover that the hidden alcoves hold more than just shadows: You are not alone down here, and they have waited long enough. The air will be filled with disembodied noises of the amusement park high above.

Unlimited rides

There will be unlimited riding on Launch Pad, Flying Machines, Grand National and Derby Racer. Ghost Train and Alice in Wonderland are in operation as part of the live action.

Tickets

Journey to Hell is an exclusive after-hours event. Entry to Journey to Hell is not included with a standard Pleasure Beach eTicket. Tickets start from £39.50 and can be booked at blackpoolpleasurebeach.com. Early-bird customers booking before September 13 can get 10% off with the code JTH10.

Journey to Hell is reserved for guests aged 10 years or older, and guests under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult. There must be one adult present for every six guests aged under 16.