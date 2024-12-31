Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A jobs fair with over 1,000 positions up for grabs is coming to Blackpool.

MP Chris Webb will be hosting the Blackpool Jobs Fair at the Winter Gardens Conference Centre which promises to be the largest and most comprehensive recruitment drive the town and wider region has seen.

Taking place on Thursday, February 27, this flagship event will bring together over 100 employers, the majority offering a minimum of 10 vacancies, equating to around 1,000 job opportunities.

The jobs fair will take place at the Winter Gardens Conference Centre in February. | Contributed

Employers will be offering informal conversations and interviews with a view to hiring on the day, or calling potential employees back for formal interviews, giving attendees the chance to secure new careers on the spot.

With support from local Job Centres the event will open with a morning session from 9.30am to 12.30pm for those most in need of work in Blackpool, who are currently claiming unemployment benefits.

Up to 3,000 people are expected to attend this session, where they can meet employers from a wide range of sectors, including hospitality, healthcare, retail, tourism, education and more.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) data recently revealed that there were 4,775 claimants of unemployment benefits in Blackpool South in November 2024.

This represents a staggering 6.9 per cent of the working-age population (aged 16-64), nearly double the national average of 3.9 percent.

MP Chris Webb will be hosting the Blackpool Jobs Fair. | UGC

Blackpool Jobs Fair is a key part of Webb’s ongoing efforts to improve employment opportunities for Blackpool residents, particularly in light of the new unemployment figures.

He said: “During my election campaign, I made a commitment to bring real change to Blackpool’s economy and ensure that local people have access to high-quality jobs.

“This jobs fair is a direct result of that promise.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for local people to connect with employers, learn new skills and take the next step in their careers.”

Blackpool Jobs Fair will host a diverse range of businesses, including major Blackpool employers such as Blackpool Pleasure Beach, Blackpool and the Fylde College, Haven Holidays, Premier Inn, Hampton by Hilton, the Winter Gardens and many others from across industries, all offering opportunities suitable for different skill and career levels.

In addition to the employers, attendees will be able to access services provided by local community partners, including CV writing workshops, employability advice, mental health support, wellbeing services and education and training opportunities.

It will be formally opened by Employment Minister Alison McGovern, with additional special guests from the local community set to join the event.

From 12.30pm to 4.30pm, the event will be open to the general public, who can sign up in advance HERE.