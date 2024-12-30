Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular New Year’s Eve fireworks display has been cancelled following a ‘danger to life weather’ warning being issued.

Blackpool Council announced the sad news that the Christmas by the Sea’s fireworks display would not be going ahead tomorrow evening.

Blackpool's New Year's Eve fireworks display has been cancelled due to high winds and a ‘danger to life weather warning’. | Greg Wolstenholme Photography for VisitBlackpool

A spokesperson for the council said: “Due to the forecast of high winds tomorrow evening we have had to make the tough decision to cancel the fireworks display this year.

“The rest of the New Year's Eve Family Party will continue as planned.”

The rest of the New Year's Eve Family Party will continue as planned, with plenty of fun activities for all ages.

The full list of planned events to celebrate the big count down and ring in the New Year include:

New Year's Eve Family Party at the Winter Gardens

The annual New Year’s Eve Family party at the Winter Gardens has become a tradition for many families, and now it's back to welcome in 2025 in style.

The event includes a children's entertainer, DJ, fun party games, a live band, bouncy castle for the young ones and competitions.

New Year’s Eve Northern Soul & Motown Party at the Winter Gardens

Over the last nine years, the New Year’s Eve party in the Winter Gardens has become one of the most eagerly-anticipated events on the Northern Soul calendar with full-houses every year.

The Winter Gardens now has two fantastic venues in action. In addition to the best of classic Northern Soul and Motown in the newly-refurbished Spanish Hall, they have now taken over the Old Victoria as their home for Disco and Modern Soul classics, as well as the Old Vic bar to provide extra seating and increased bar service.

New Year’s Eve Family Party Night at VIVA Blackpool

It’s a family New Year’s Eve party like no other as Viva bring in a New Year with a difference in their indoor marquee venue ‘The Festival Suite’.

Enjoy interactive family-friendly entertainment, the ultimate pop part disco, superhero and princess meet and greets, face painting and glitter tattoos and the all-important countdown to midnight.

New Years Eve Gala Show - VIVA Blackpool

Blackpool’s biggest show night out, and Viva can guarantee celebrations galore. At Viva, they've got the very best way to bring in the New Year – great food, drink and a brilliant three hour ‘Gala Show’ experience.

Leye D Johns is your flamboyant and outrageous comedy host, presenting a sensational night of Vegas style entertainment with hilarious comedy and fun throughout.

Enjoy a three course Show and Dine experience or just book your reserved seats for the show.

When is snow set to hit Lancashire?

Forecasters say “heavy and persistent snow” across the region may bring disruption on Wednesday with snow and winds of up to 75mph are set to hit Lancashire on New Year's Day, prompting the Met Office to issue two yellow weather warnings.

The extreme conditions could cause power cuts and travel delays on roads and cancelled rail or air travel.

The yellow weather warning for snow covering all of the county will be in place from 9am on Wednesday until 3am on Thursday.