JD Wetherspoon pubs in Lancashire offering 99p pints from today - here's all you need to know

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 2nd Jan 2025, 14:10 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2025, 14:11 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A popular boozer has slashed the price of its pints to 99p from today.

JD Wetherspoons which has pubs across Lancashire will be running the offer until Thursday, January 16.

A total of 750 pubs across the three countries will be taking part in the sales event.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The pub chain will be offering cheap beer, wine and soft drinks for two-weeks during January, with deals on the likes of Worthington's, Greene King IPA, Guinness 0.0% and Heineken 0.0.

A pint of Worthington will cost just 99p, while Belhaven and Doom Bar are on sale for £1.49.

A pint of Ruddles is also on sale for a bargain price of £1.29 - down from £1.79.

Almost all of the pubs will be serving low and alcohol-free drinks from £1.49 too.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
JD Wetherspoon pubs in Lancashire will be offering 99p pints from today.JD Wetherspoon pubs in Lancashire will be offering 99p pints from today.
JD Wetherspoon pubs in Lancashire will be offering 99p pints from today. | Pexels

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

In addition, 660 of the pubs will be serving Lavazza coffee, tea and hot chocolate (including refills) for £1.29 instead of £1.59 - 19 per cent off.

join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

These are the Wetherspoon pubs near you that will be offering pints for 99p.

The Eric Bartholomew

The Eric Bartholomew / 10-18 Euston Rd, Morecambe LA4 5DD.

The Sir Richard Owen

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Sir Richard Owen / 4 Spring Garden St, Lancaster LA1 1RQ.

The Thomas Drummond

The Thomas Drummond / London St, Fleetwood FY7 6JE.

The Jolly Tars

The Jolly Tars / 154-158 Victoria Rd W, Cleveleys FY5 3NE.

The Poulton Elk

The Poulton Elk / 22 Hardhorn Rd, Poulton-le-Fylde FY6 7SR.

The Velvet Coaster in Blackpool. The Velvet Coaster in Blackpool.
The Velvet Coaster in Blackpool. | Google Maps

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

The Velvet Coaster

The Velvet Coaster / 501-507 Promenade, Blackpool FY4 1BA.

The Trawl Boat Inn

The Trawl Boat Inn / 36-38 Wood St, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 1QR.

The Railway Hotel

The Railway Hotel / Station Rd, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 5DH.

The Grey Friar

The Grey Friar / 144 Friargate, Preston PR1 2EJ.

The Twelve Tellers

The Twelve Tellers / 15 Church St, Preston PR1 3BQ.

The Leyland Lion

The Leyland Lion / 60 Hough Ln, Leyland PR25 2SA.

Sir Henry Tate

Sir Henry Tate / New Market St, Chorley PR7 1DB.

The Commercial Hotel

The Commercial Hotel / 1 Church St, Accrington BB5 2EN.

The Wallace Hartley

The Wallace Hartley / 35-37 Church St, Colne BB8 0EB.

The Old Chapel

The Old Chapel / Railway Rd, Darwen BB3 2RJ.

The Postal Order

The Postal Order / 15-19 Darwen St, Blackburn BB2 2BY.

The Boot Inn

The Boot Inn / 18 St James's St, Burnley.

Wetherspoons founder and chairman Tim Martin said that the January sale is a good time to have a sale in the pubs, similar to the sales held by department stores and shops.

Related topics:LancashireBurnleyPrestonBlackpoolJD Wetherspoon

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice