JD Wetherspoon pubs in Lancashire offering 99p pints from today - here's all you need to know
JD Wetherspoons which has pubs across Lancashire will be running the offer until Thursday, January 16.
A total of 750 pubs across the three countries will be taking part in the sales event.
The pub chain will be offering cheap beer, wine and soft drinks for two-weeks during January, with deals on the likes of Worthington's, Greene King IPA, Guinness 0.0% and Heineken 0.0.
A pint of Worthington will cost just 99p, while Belhaven and Doom Bar are on sale for £1.49.
A pint of Ruddles is also on sale for a bargain price of £1.29 - down from £1.79.
Almost all of the pubs will be serving low and alcohol-free drinks from £1.49 too.
In addition, 660 of the pubs will be serving Lavazza coffee, tea and hot chocolate (including refills) for £1.29 instead of £1.59 - 19 per cent off.
These are the Wetherspoon pubs near you that will be offering pints for 99p.
The Eric Bartholomew
The Eric Bartholomew / 10-18 Euston Rd, Morecambe LA4 5DD.
The Sir Richard Owen
The Sir Richard Owen / 4 Spring Garden St, Lancaster LA1 1RQ.
The Thomas Drummond
The Thomas Drummond / London St, Fleetwood FY7 6JE.
The Jolly Tars
The Jolly Tars / 154-158 Victoria Rd W, Cleveleys FY5 3NE.
The Poulton Elk
The Poulton Elk / 22 Hardhorn Rd, Poulton-le-Fylde FY6 7SR.
The Velvet Coaster
The Velvet Coaster / 501-507 Promenade, Blackpool FY4 1BA.
The Trawl Boat Inn
The Trawl Boat Inn / 36-38 Wood St, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 1QR.
The Railway Hotel
The Railway Hotel / Station Rd, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 5DH.
The Grey Friar
The Grey Friar / 144 Friargate, Preston PR1 2EJ.
The Twelve Tellers
The Twelve Tellers / 15 Church St, Preston PR1 3BQ.
The Leyland Lion
The Leyland Lion / 60 Hough Ln, Leyland PR25 2SA.
Sir Henry Tate
Sir Henry Tate / New Market St, Chorley PR7 1DB.
The Commercial Hotel
The Commercial Hotel / 1 Church St, Accrington BB5 2EN.
The Wallace Hartley
The Wallace Hartley / 35-37 Church St, Colne BB8 0EB.
The Old Chapel
The Old Chapel / Railway Rd, Darwen BB3 2RJ.
The Postal Order
The Postal Order / 15-19 Darwen St, Blackburn BB2 2BY.
The Boot Inn
The Boot Inn / 18 St James's St, Burnley.
Wetherspoons founder and chairman Tim Martin said that the January sale is a good time to have a sale in the pubs, similar to the sales held by department stores and shops.
