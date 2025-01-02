Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular boozer has slashed the price of its pints to 99p from today.

JD Wetherspoons which has pubs across Lancashire will be running the offer until Thursday, January 16.

A total of 750 pubs across the three countries will be taking part in the sales event.

The pub chain will be offering cheap beer, wine and soft drinks for two-weeks during January, with deals on the likes of Worthington's, Greene King IPA, Guinness 0.0% and Heineken 0.0.

A pint of Worthington will cost just 99p, while Belhaven and Doom Bar are on sale for £1.49.

A pint of Ruddles is also on sale for a bargain price of £1.29 - down from £1.79.

Almost all of the pubs will be serving low and alcohol-free drinks from £1.49 too.

JD Wetherspoon pubs in Lancashire will be offering 99p pints from today. | Pexels

In addition, 660 of the pubs will be serving Lavazza coffee, tea and hot chocolate (including refills) for £1.29 instead of £1.59 - 19 per cent off.

These are the Wetherspoon pubs near you that will be offering pints for 99p.

The Eric Bartholomew

The Eric Bartholomew / 10-18 Euston Rd, Morecambe LA4 5DD.

The Sir Richard Owen

The Sir Richard Owen / 4 Spring Garden St, Lancaster LA1 1RQ.

The Thomas Drummond

The Thomas Drummond / London St, Fleetwood FY7 6JE.

The Jolly Tars

The Jolly Tars / 154-158 Victoria Rd W, Cleveleys FY5 3NE.

The Poulton Elk

The Poulton Elk / 22 Hardhorn Rd, Poulton-le-Fylde FY6 7SR.

The Velvet Coaster in Blackpool. | Google Maps

The Velvet Coaster

The Velvet Coaster / 501-507 Promenade, Blackpool FY4 1BA.

The Trawl Boat Inn

The Trawl Boat Inn / 36-38 Wood St, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 1QR.

The Railway Hotel

The Railway Hotel / Station Rd, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 5DH.

The Grey Friar

The Grey Friar / 144 Friargate, Preston PR1 2EJ.

The Twelve Tellers

The Twelve Tellers / 15 Church St, Preston PR1 3BQ.

The Leyland Lion

The Leyland Lion / 60 Hough Ln, Leyland PR25 2SA.

Sir Henry Tate

Sir Henry Tate / New Market St, Chorley PR7 1DB.

The Commercial Hotel

The Commercial Hotel / 1 Church St, Accrington BB5 2EN.

The Wallace Hartley

The Wallace Hartley / 35-37 Church St, Colne BB8 0EB.

The Old Chapel

The Old Chapel / Railway Rd, Darwen BB3 2RJ.

The Postal Order

The Postal Order / 15-19 Darwen St, Blackburn BB2 2BY.

The Boot Inn

The Boot Inn / 18 St James's St, Burnley.

Wetherspoons founder and chairman Tim Martin said that the January sale is a good time to have a sale in the pubs, similar to the sales held by department stores and shops.