11 of the best food and drink restaurant deals in Lancashire including Wetherspoons and Slug & Lettuce

By Emma Downey
Published 2nd Jan 2025, 13:45 GMT
With the festive period over and the New Year rung in many of us will be facing what is known as the January blues.

We’ve compiled a list of restaurants including JD Wetherspoons and Slug & Lettuce serving up discounted deals to help banish those.

From half price beers, 2-4-1 deals and even a whopping 50 per cent off food, there is something for everyone.

Take a look and thank us later.

The Park Hotel & Spa, Charnock Richard, Preston, is offering a festive afternoon of tea for two for £26.95. Enjoy this seasonal treat with tea or coffee in the cozy ambiance of our Mallard Bar Lounge. Served between 11:00 and 16:00 on your arrival date. Call 01257 754 000 to book.

The Park Hotel & Spa, Charnock Richard, Preston, is offering a festive afternoon of tea for two for £26.95. Enjoy this seasonal treat with tea or coffee in the cozy ambiance of our Mallard Bar Lounge. Served between 11:00 and 16:00 on your arrival date. Call 01257 754 000 to book.

The Farmers Arms in Great Eccleston, Preston, is offering Fizz & Chips! Every Friday enjoy a premium fillet of fish, chips, and mushy peas alongside a glass of Prosecco for £22.50. Fish varies each week depending on market availability including Hake, Halibut, Lemon Sole amongst others.

The Farmers Arms in Great Eccleston, Preston, is offering Fizz & Chips! Every Friday enjoy a premium fillet of fish, chips, and mushy peas alongside a glass of Prosecco for £22.50. Fish varies each week depending on market availability including Hake, Halibut, Lemon Sole amongst others.

Brew + Bake in Preston is serving up a great deal of coffee and cake for £5 from 3pm - 5pm every day.

Brew + Bake in Preston is serving up a great deal of coffee and cake for £5 from 3pm - 5pm every day.

Bowland Beer Hall have a 'Drink It Dry' every Monday and Tuesday (excluding bank holidays), where you will have the chance to sample six of their beers for half price.

Bowland Beer Hall have a 'Drink It Dry' every Monday and Tuesday (excluding bank holidays), where you will have the chance to sample six of their beers for half price.

The Alma Inn in Colne is offering Brunch and Bottomless Bubbles which is available Friday to Sunday from 9am - noon at a cost of £25 per person. Drinks to choose from include prosecco, mimosas, peroni or coffee and different variations of breakfast.

The Alma Inn in Colne is offering Brunch and Bottomless Bubbles which is available Friday to Sunday from 9am - noon at a cost of £25 per person. Drinks to choose from include prosecco, mimosas, peroni or coffee and different variations of breakfast.

