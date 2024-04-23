Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Michael Elts, who runs the FourRooms B&B on Reads Avenue, said Blackpool used to be “run on B&B”s but believed that in recent years, standards had slipped - and he said there needed to be stronger action and inspections to ensure the quality of service stayed high.

He also feared there was a more recent emphasis in large chain hotels in the resort, rather than the smaller B&Bs.

While some agreed with his views, others felt his comments were unfair and spoke of the wonderful times they had enjoyed staying in the resort.

Great places to stay

Some of the recent visitors to Blackpool had enjoyed their stay and had nothing but positive things to say about the accommodation they had stayed at.

Stephen Peeples said: “I’ve stayed in various hotels in Blackpool over the past 25 years and I can honestly say I’ve never had any problems no matter where I’ve stayed.”

Kerry Larson responded: “We have stayed at Adelaide House Hotel on Adelaide Street and in its an excellent hotel. Great food, great service and hosts.”

Mark Unwin said: “I’ve just stayed at the Molly House, on Dickson Road...prime location..very clean..great breakfast..the decorative front room was excellent. The bar stocked, warm friendly and welcome.”

Kevin Mcburnie commeted: “We have used the Arendale on Gynn Avenue a number of times. Janet provides first class accommodation and a brilliant breakfasts.”

Other B&B owners’ vews

Graham Copping, owner at The Trentham Hotel Dickson Road, said: “It's very sad that Michael Elt is tarnishing all B&B's as being run down and not maintained.

“I have been here now 14 years, and take great pride in what we offer. We score 9.1 on the leading booking site.

“We always redecorate every winter at least six rooms, as the rooms do take a battering over the course of the season. We are always full and have a very good repeat guest database. So we must be doing something right.

“ But there are areas of Blackpool that the Council need to step up and take responsibility for and clean up.”

FourRooms in Blackpool, run by Michael Elts

Derek Robertson, of the Wilmar Hotel, said: “Totally agree (with Michael Elts). All hotels, guesthouse and air B&Bs should be inspected at least once a year.

“As the owner of the Wilmar Hotel in Blackpool, with 9.9 accreditation we are proud of our little place here in South Shore Blackpool.”

More views

Julie Ashworth said of Michael Elts’ comments: “Correct. Some are vile inside and out and also lie about the facilities they have -and you have to pay more for wifi.”

James Pryle said: “Blackpool has been in decline for a number of years; the council needs to heed this gentleman's words.”

Sheila Thomason: “This has been going on for years. We had Holiday flats on Withnell Road and the council started the accreditation scheme.

“Hoteliers are not forced to join anything if they don’t want to. Still too many cheap B and Bs offering terrible accommodation and not reinvesting in their premises . We had our flats for 10 years and had a thriving business but always kept our property in good order.”

Mike Hodkin said: “Dead right! A bit more quality and less of the cheap cheap! We all want value for money but at the same time have to make a living. Fed up with all these YouTube channels slating Blackpool when they stay at 20 pound a night places! I think pontins could of been turned round spending some money and going more upmarket. Plenty of people are willing to pay for a little quality, just look how busy coffee shops are . Keep it up!”