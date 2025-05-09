Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ever wondered what keeps your beloved pooch happy? - Read on!

Every month, thousands of dog lovers across the UK ask the very same thing. In fact, searches such as “how can I tell if my dog is happy?” have jumped by 33 per cent in the past year.

That’s why dog experts at Harringtons, teamed up with one of the UK’s leading dog behaviourists, Dr Tom Mitchell, to create the Formula for a Happy Dog.

So - just how happy is your dog according to this brand new formula?

1. Calm Settling

Dogs thrive on calm. Dr Tom finds in the Behavet Behaviour Clinic that a relaxed pooch who can switch off for most of the day is less likely to develop behavioural struggles.

Calm time lets your dog decompress and helps their brain stay balanced and resilient.

Create a quiet room at home, with your dog’s favourite blanket and some gentle background music (classical or ambient sounds) with a few chew toys to keep them relaxed without over-exciting them.

2. Sleep

Dogs need more sleep than you might think! A 2020 study found dogs sleep about 10 hours a day, helping them process the world around them. Well-rested dogs are calmer, happier, and better learners.

To help your dog sleep better, you could try rewarded them for good sleep choices. Choosing to settle down, get on their bed, go in their crate or take themselves away from the action can all be rewarded with a tasty treat.

Use calming sounds - soft music or white noise machines can help drown out outside noises that might startle your dog.

Avoid disruption - try not to hype up your dog right before bed and limit late-night bathroom trips unless needed, so they learn to sleep through the night.

3. Nutrition

Nutrition is the building blocks of your dog’s body and brain and, in relation to happiness, nutrition is quite literally the building blocks of the neuro-chemicals of happiness.

Not only should you feed a diet rich in high meat content and natural ingredients but also ensure it is rich in prebiotics – these help maintain a healthy digestion and act as the fuel for the micro-organisms doing the hard work of building those happy chemicals!

The national dog owner obsession of how their dog’s poo is looking isn’t misplaced; the easiest measure of how your dog’s gut is doing is by assessing their poo! Happy poo = happy gut = happy dog!

4. Playtime

Playtime isn’t just fun - it’s how dogs learn, bond and express themselves.

Short, frequent bursts of play have been shown to improve learning and reduce stress.

Whether it’s tug-of-war or hide-and-seek with treats, play is powerful.

5. Affection

There’s no upper limit on love. You share a “Relationship Bank Account” with your dog that can experience investments (and so grow) and withdrawals (and so empty).

Stroking, cuddles, or simply sitting together builds trust and connection. Watch for signs your dog is enjoying it - and let them choose how and when they want affection.

6. Movement

Walks, games, zoomies in the garden - dogs are made to move!

Daily movement helps keep joints healthy, minds alert and tails wagging. It doesn’t always need to be a walk either, get creative.

7. Enrichment

It has been shown that simply incorporating enrichment into the lives of dogs in a rescue centre, they were more likely to pass the behaviour tests to then go on to find their loving homes.

Dogs love a challenge. This is how you can incorporate enrichment in your dog’s routine:

Puzzle toys, snuffle mats, trick training or a new walking route - all keep their minds sharp and their tails wagging. Enrichment can help reduce anxiety and boost confidence too.

8. Social Interaction

Dogs are social creatures, but that doesn’t always mean with other dogs. Many prefer human company.

Contrary to wolves, domestic dogs get a larger oxytocin surge from interacting with their human family than other dogs, so if your dog can be unpredictable with other dogs or finds them a bit scary right now, rest assured the most important interaction in your dog’s life is with YOU. Whether it’s a sniffy walk with a mate or cuddles with you, quality interaction is vital.

9. Training

Think of training (on the lead, name and confidence) as giving your dog the tools to handle life’s surprises. Just a few fun, reward-based sessions a day can build confidence and strengthen your bond - even three minutes can make a world of difference!

Dr Tom said: “There’s no one-size-fits-all when it comes to happiness. Every dog is unique, and as their owner, you know them best.

“Think of this formula as your toolkit, ready to be tweaked to suit your dog’s personality and lifestyle.”