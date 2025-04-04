Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An investigation is underway after a a woman claims a man asked her if she 'would like to be assaulted' while taking a walk on a beach.

The woman in question claims the frightening incident took place yesterday afternoon around 3pm on Rossall beach in Cleveleys.

An investigation is underway after a a woman claims a man asked her if she 'would like to be assaulted' while taking a walk on Rossall beach in Cleveleys. | Google

She urged others to be on their guard as she removed herself away from the man.

Posting on a Facebook group she said: “If this is your son/brother/friend or god forbid partner, heads up, he's likely going to be in a bad mood today as I've not accepted his invitation to be sexually assaulted. Or you might be picking him up from the cells.

“Be careful on Rossall beach or anywhere near the front if you are a lone woman or vulnerable person .”

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said that the incident had been reported to them and they are ‘looking into it’.

No description was given of the alleged culprit.