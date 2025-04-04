Investigation underway after man asks woman if she 'would like to be assaulted' on Rossall beach
The woman in question claims the frightening incident took place yesterday afternoon around 3pm on Rossall beach in Cleveleys.
She urged others to be on their guard as she removed herself away from the man.
Posting on a Facebook group she said: “If this is your son/brother/friend or god forbid partner, heads up, he's likely going to be in a bad mood today as I've not accepted his invitation to be sexually assaulted. Or you might be picking him up from the cells.
“Be careful on Rossall beach or anywhere near the front if you are a lone woman or vulnerable person .”
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said that the incident had been reported to them and they are ‘looking into it’.
No description was given of the alleged culprit.
