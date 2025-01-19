Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The number of rape and sexual assault complants in Lancashire has risen by a quarter in the past year - but only a tiny fraction have resulted in a charge or summons.

More than 5,800 rape and sexual offences were reported to Lancashire Police in the last year with just four per cent resulting in proceedings against the accused.

Cases reported to Lancashire Constabulary in the last year increased by 22 per cent compared to 2022/23.

It comes as the minister for safeguarding and violence against women and girls, Jess Phillips, says victims are being “let down time and time again.”

New data obtained by Sexual Abuse Compensation Advice (SACA) has revealed that between September 2023 and September 2024, a total of 5,859 offences were reported to the Lancashire force - up from 4,797 the year before.

But of those reported in the last year, just 233 resulted in a charge or summons.

While there will be cases that may be still under investigation or where some other resolution has been reached, Sexual Abuse Claims Specialist, Ellie Lamey says it is “staggeringly low” and “it is important victims know that support is available.”

The most common sexual allegation reported to Lancashire Police in the last year was sexual assault on a female aged 13 or over, of which there were 1,284 logged by the force.

Rape of a female aged 16 and over was the second most common offence, accounting for 1,198 reports, while a further 605 offences were reported for sexual activity involving a child under 16.

According to the force, the majority of rape and sexual offence victims and suspects in the last year were between the ages of 11-20.

The latest figures from the Home Office show nearly 1.9m violent or sexual crimes in England and Wales were closed without a suspect being caught or charged in the year to June 2024 - about 89 per cent of all offences given an outcome.

Minister Jess Phillips said: “It is completely unacceptable that fewer and fewer violent and sexual crimes are being solved, with more victims being let down time and time again.

“The severity of these numbers prove why violence against women and girls is a national emergency and that is why we have set out our unprecedented mission to halve it in a decade.”

However, a Lancashire Police spokesperson said: "Rape or sexual assault is a serious crime which has a significant impact upon its victims. Within Lancashire we take this extremely seriously and have set up dedicated teams to deal with these crimes with officers specially trained to provide the best service."

Sexual Abuse Compensation Advice also obtained new data from the Criminal Injuries Compensation Authority (CICA) - which is a government-backed organisation that can offer compensation to victims of sexual abuse.

In the last year, the CICA received 13,313 applications from alleged victims of sexual assault or abuse.

Of those, 1,763 received compensation - that’s just 13 per cent.

CICA Specialist at SACA, Ellie Lamey said: “The number of sexual assault/abuse victims who have applied for CIC is staggeringly low compared to the number of offences being reported to police forces across the UK.”

She said that this, along with mammoth delays in the court system and the early release of prisoners is, was hugely concerning for victims.

Lancashire Police were approached for a comment.