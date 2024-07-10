Inspired by the Tour de France? I own a Peloton bike - here's what it's like

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s Tour de France season and if you’re tempted to get back on the bike, have you considered a Peloton?

It’s the at-home, interactive spinning bike that also doubles up as a yoga, strength and pilates studio.

There’s been a few negative headlines recently - mainly about finances - so I thought I’d give you the low-down on what I’ve got and be honest about my experience. That includes the mistakes I’ve made, the cost and practicality.