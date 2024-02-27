Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ten-year-old Jack Piper-Sheach from Grimsby died just days after suffering a fatal electric shock at Tiffany's Hotel on the Promenade last Autumn.

Jack was found unresponsive in the reception area of the hotel on Sunday, September 3, later passing away in Alder Hey Children’s Hospital on September 7.

The inquest into his death was formally opened in September but today the coroner will be holding an inquest review looking at what stage Blackpool Council's health and safety investigation is up to.

Tiffany’s Hotel closed voluntarily following the incident but and has been open again since November after it was given the all-clear by Blackpool Council's health and safety officers.