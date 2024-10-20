Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The inquest into the death of a 33-year-old man who died following a crash in Poulton-le-Fylde earlier this year has been set.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Downing sadly died following a collision in Poulton-le-Fylde (Credit: Lancashire Police) | Lancashire Police

Michael Downing from Fleetwood sadly died on February 28 this year after a fatal collision in Poulton-le-Fylde.

The 33-year-old was driving a Vauxhall Corsa on Blackpool Road when it collided with a parked Range Rover Evoque, at approximately 12.15am on Wednesday, February 28. He was taken to hospital but sadly died later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paying tribute at the time of his death, his family said: “Michael was well liked, quick-witted, decent, and loved very much. He will be missed by anybody who knew him.”

Now eight months later, the inquest into Michael’s death is due to take place on October 31 at Preston Coroner’s Court in Fulwood.

Read More Most senior Church of England official in Lancashire speaks out against assisted dying bill

Following Michael’s death, Lancashire Police appealed for dash cam and CCTV footage.

They also appealed for the driver of a white car which was in the area at the time of the incident to come forward and assist with inquires.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We have approached Lancashire Police to ask if anything ever came of their appeal and they have now confirmed that no one was arrested following their appeal.