Inquest date set for Fleetwood man, 33, who died following crash in Poulton-le-Fylde
Michael Downing from Fleetwood sadly died on February 28 this year after a fatal collision in Poulton-le-Fylde.
The 33-year-old was driving a Vauxhall Corsa on Blackpool Road when it collided with a parked Range Rover Evoque, at approximately 12.15am on Wednesday, February 28. He was taken to hospital but sadly died later.
Paying tribute at the time of his death, his family said: “Michael was well liked, quick-witted, decent, and loved very much. He will be missed by anybody who knew him.”
Now eight months later, the inquest into Michael’s death is due to take place on October 31 at Preston Coroner’s Court in Fulwood.
Following Michael’s death, Lancashire Police appealed for dash cam and CCTV footage.
They also appealed for the driver of a white car which was in the area at the time of the incident to come forward and assist with inquires.
We have approached Lancashire Police to ask if anything ever came of their appeal and they have now confirmed that no one was arrested following their appeal.
