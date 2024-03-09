Witness appeal launched by police after Fleetwood man dies in crash on Blackpool Road
Police are appealing for a potential witness to come forward after a fatal collision in Poulton-le-Fylde.
Michael Downing, 33, from Fleetwood, was driving a Vauxhall Corsa on Blackpool Road when it collided with a parked Range Rover Evoque, at approximately 12.15am on Wednesday, February 28.
He was taken to hospital but sadly died later.
Paying tribute, his family said: “Michael was well liked, quick-witted, decent, and loved very much. He will be missed by anybody who knew him.”
Officers investigating the collision are appealing for dash cam and CCTV footage from Blackpool Road around the time of the collision.
They said: "In particular, we want to hear from the driver of a white car, possibly a Nissan Qashqai or similar, which was in the area at the time of the collision as they may have information which could assist."
Anyone with information should contact 101, quoting log 0016 of 28th February 2024, or email [email protected].