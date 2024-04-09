Incident closes Bank Hey Street in Blackpool: this is why

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service are currently at the scene of an incident on Bank Hey Street, which has closed the popular town centre street.

It appears the closure is in place as the metal signage on the new Showton Museum has been damaged by the weather with parts of it having fallen off.

A video captured from the scene at around 10:30pm shows the new metal signage is missing some parts whilst the remaining pieces are flapping precariously in the wind.

The damaged signs at Showton Museum on Bank Hey Street.

Pictures also show at least one fire engine is in attendance at the scene.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service have been approached for comment.

A yellow weather warning for wind is currently in place in Blackpool up until 3pm.

The Met Office have said that “Strong winds may bring hazardous coastal conditions and could cause some travel disruption.”

A Lancashire Fire and Rescue engine in attendance.

Back in 2015, a 68-year-woman was killed on Bank Hey Street after a Waterstones shop sign fell on her, whilst she was attempting to lower the roller shutter.

Margaret Sheridan from Singleton, Lancashire, who worked at the store, was pronounced dead at the scene after the Blackpool store sign fell on her on the evening of Monday, Janaury 12.

A jury inquest in 2016 returned a verdict of accidental death, but at the timehealth and safety chiefs urged other businesses to ensure they carry out proper maintenance of their signs.

At the time, Coun Gillian Campbell, deputy leader of Blackpool Council, said: “Blackpool Council along with the Health and Safety and Executive and Lancashire Police carried out a full investigation into the circumstances around Mrs Sheridan’s tragic death.

“While the investigations found that no-one was to blame it is still important to look to see if there is anything that business owners in Blackpool could learn from this terrible accident.

“As the circumstances do not appear to show a single design type flaw, more a sequence of events over time, there is no single solution.

