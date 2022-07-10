Trains between Preston and Blackpool were halted while the station and nearby businesses were evacuated following the discovery around 11.30am.

An Army bomb disposal team was called to the station where it is understood an item was found on the trackside close to platform 5.

Talbot Road was shut between Devonshire Road, Cookson Street and Bickerstaffe Square as police put a 100-metre cordon around the area.

Eye witnesses described hearing a controlled explosion just after 2pm before the traffic restrictions were lifted around an hour later.

Northern confirmed the line at Blackpool North reopened around 5pm and later reported that services were no longer being affected this evening.

An Army bomb disposal unit was called to Blackpool North Railway Station following reports of a suspicious package on Sunday, July 10

A cordon in place around Blackpool North Railway Station

Businesses around Talbot Road were closed during the incident, although Sainsbury's reopened later in the afternoon

A bomb disposal robot could be seen outside the station