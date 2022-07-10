An Army bomb disposal team was called to Blackpool North station where it is understood an item was found on the trackside close to platform 5.

Train operator Northern confirmed it was a “suspicious package” and the station was immediately evacuated. Police put a 100-metre cordon around the area, closing off several roads for safety reasons.

Talbot Road was blocked off from Devonshire Road to Cookson Street and the road blocks were also in place at Bickerstaffe Square.

Police threw a 100-metre exclusion zone around the station as bomb squad officers examined the package.

The restrictions on Talbot Road have now been lifted for traffic, but the station remains closed.

A bomb disposal robot was seen on one of the station’s platforms and passengers waiting outside the station say they heard what sounded like a controlled explosion.

Scores of other passengers were reported to be stuck on trains outside the station for several hours, unable to disembark.

Services were still running between Preston and Blackpool South.

Frustrated passengers and shoppers wait for news outside the station and the nearby Sainsbury's store.

A statement from Northern said: “Due to a security alert at a station between Blackpool North and Preston all lines are blocked.

"We will run services from Blackpool North as soon as the station is declared safe, sadly this has also affected Blackpool South as it is leaving staff and stock displaced."

Services to Blackpool affected are those from Liverpool Lime Street, Manchester Airport, Hazel Grove and York.

Northern later said that due to the cordon around Blackpool North station the replacement bus services would leave from Dixon Road, outside Funny Girls.