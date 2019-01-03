IN PICTURES: Blackpool Zoo's incredible year of mammoth highs! From the grand opening of its £5m Project Elephant habitat to some very special new arrivals, Blackpool Zoo has looked back on an incredible 2018. The zoo saw a 13 per cent increase in visitor numbers last year compared to 2017. In January, the zoo welcomedtwo new elephants from Twycross Zoo, who took up residence in anew 5m 'Project Elephant' home other Buy a Photo In February, more than350 guests attended the launch ofthe Project Elephant base camp, which includes the UK's largest indoor elephant house. other Buy a Photo In April, a double-humped Bactrian camel calf arrived on the same day as the royal prince,andthe zoo announced they would be also be calling their new arrival Louis in honour of the momentous occasion. other Buy a Photo May saw the birth of a sleigh full of reindeer, which were named Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner and Blitzen. other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3