I'm still buzzing after winning women's World Gravy Wrestling Championships at sixth attempt

By Richard Hunt
Published 2nd Sep 2024, 15:40 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2024, 17:01 BST
Fylde coast woman Christine Rogers says she was delighted to win the annual World Gravy Wrestling Championships women’s title - at the sixth attempt.

Christine Rogers, 43, from St Annes, said it felt incredible to win after years of trying.

The event at the Rose 'N' Bowl pub in Stacksteads, Rossendale, saw entrants wrestle in a huge pool of gravy during a number of enthralling two-minute bouts.

Veteran gravy wrestler Christine Rogers took the world title at the ixth attempt. George Young/PA Media/Jess HoltVeteran gravy wrestler Christine Rogers took the world title at the ixth attempt. George Young/PA Media/Jess Holt
Veteran gravy wrestler Christine Rogers took the world title at the ixth attempt. George Young/PA Media/Jess Holt | Veteran gravy wrestler Christine Rogers took the world title at the ixth attempt. George Young/PA Media/Jess Holt

The knockout competition has pulled in locals and those from further afield since 2008, with three judges deciding the winner of each round based on comedy value, fancy dress and all-round entertainment.

Christine’s rib-tickling costume saw her dressed as "Barbie Que", a cooked version of the much-loved doll character. Because of its unusual nature the contest, staged last Monday, attracts interest from around the world.

Christine battling away in a previous year.. Photo: Michelle AdamsonChristine battling away in a previous year.. Photo: Michelle Adamson
Christine battling away in a previous year.. Photo: Michelle Adamson | Michelle Adamson

Christine, who works behind the bar at the St Ives Hotel in St Annes, said: "I’m still buzzing, a week after winning this title.

“I first took part in 2017 and I’ve been hooked ever since - I was determined to win it!

“When I was announced as the winner I was practically shaking with excitement.”

Christine, who praised the organisers of the event, was raising money for St Annes RNLI station.

The men’s side of the event was won by George Young, 18, a local lad from Stacksteads.

George said he won by pacing himself and was helped by friends and family chanting his name.

