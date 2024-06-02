I'm so proud to be Fleetwood RNLI's new Lifeboat Operations Manager.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former RNLI coxswain Tony Cowell has ben named as the port’s new Lifeboat Operations Manager.

And Tony, a former trawlerman who is also skipper of the Fleetwood to Knott End ferry, has spoken of his pride in taking on the new role.

The station's previous Lifeboat Operations Manager (LOM), Captain David Eccles, served as a lifeboat crew member for Fleetwood RNLI from 1989 to 2009.

After retiring from crew David became LOM and then moved on to become Chairman of the Lifeboat Management Group (LMG), before returning as LOM in 2023.

Tony Cowell has ben named as the Fleetwood RNLI's new Lifeboat Operations Manager. Photo: RNLI

With the new LOM Tony Cowell now in post at Fleetwood RNLI, David has resumed his position as chairman of the LMG full time.

Tony, 67, has had an experienced and extensive past involved in both fishing and saving lives at sea.

Trawlerman at 15

As an ex-trawlerman, he started fishing at the age of 15, with his first trip being to Iceland in 1972.

In 1975, he joined the family fishing firm, Northfleet Fishing Co, and became skipper of the trawler Constant Hope.

In 1990 due to a bad accident at sea, Tony underwent many operations and a long ten-year recovery period, after which he was back fishing in 2000 from the trawler Artimist.

During this time Tony became a football coach for Fleetwood Gym.

After retiring from fishing in 2004, he became skipper of the Wyre Estuary Ferry, which provides a vital service to locals and visitors between Fleetwood and Knott End.

He is still the Skipper of the ferry to this day.

Tony has experienced many roles at Fleetwood Lifeboat Station, starting as a crew member in 2007, passing out as Coxswain in 2011, and becoming station Coxswain in 2016.

Throughout his time as Coxswain, Tony’s late partner Kerry Baggaley was a key inspiration for his RNLI career.

Kerry’s unwavering support led Tony to then honour her through the RNLI’s Launch a Memory campaign, as her name appears on RNLB Lois Ivan, a Shannon class lifeboat like Fleetwood’s own Kenneth James Pierpoint.

Lois Ivan is stationed at Whitby Lifeboat Station where Tony's friend Howard Fields is Coxswain. In November 2021, Tony retired as a Coxswain but stayed as lifeboat crew and relief Coxswain, totalling 15 years on the RNLI lifeboats.

In November 2022 Tony came ashore as Deputy Launch Authority and Shore Crew, and has now taken on the role of LOM for the station this May.

Role fills me with pride

Tony said: “Being a part of the fantastic volunteer team at Fleetwood RNLI – first as crew, then as Coxswain and now as Lifeboat Operations Manager - is a really exciting opportunity and fills me with pride.