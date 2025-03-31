Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

While most people would be enjoying their well deserved retirement at the age of 75, Lancashire's longest serving police community support officer is still walking the beat.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tony Wojnarowski is Lancashire’s oldest serving PCSO and was part of the first intake of Police Community Support Officers when the role was established in 2003.

Tony Wojnarowski is Lancashire’s oldest serving PCSO at 75. | South Ribble Police

After he was made redundant from his engineering job in 2002, at 53, he wanted a new challenge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He applied to become a PCSO and has been serving communities in Leyland ever since.

This week has marked his 75th birthday and there is no sign of him hanging up his radio just yet!

He said: “The biggest part of the job for me is making a difference in the community.

“People I meet on the street do not believe the age I am.

“I don’t know what you are meant to feel like at 75 but I don’t feel it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tony says that people he meets on the street can't believe his age. | South Ribble Police

Read More Murder investigation still ongoing several months after much loved Blackpool man Rob Kerr's death

He added: “Out of all the jobs I have had this has been the most satisfying job I have ever had. It’s unmeasurable.”

If you would like to make a difference every day like Tony, PCSO recruitment opens in the next few weeks.

For more information click HERE.